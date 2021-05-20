NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calcbench, the leading interactive, financial research platform for data-intensive analysts, today announced updates to its signature earnings press release tools. The enhancements enable financial analysts and money managers to make more informed decisions, using Calcbench's model-ready data.
"Information moves markets. Calcbench understands that the more efficiently analysts can populate their models, the faster they can act on the new information." said co-founder and CEO of Calcbench. Pranav Ghai. "That's why immediate access to data embedded in earnings press releases, such as GAAP, non-GAAP, key performance indicators and segments, is critical."
With this new functionality, Calcbench Professional users can access all numbers in text and tables within minutes of the press-release hitting the wires. In a recent study of more than 13,000 press releases, users had access to data within press releases in an average of five minutes.
In the case of recently reported Iron Mountain Incorporated, an enterprise information management company, financial analysts had the opportunity to take advantage of market moving information. On May 6, 2021, prior to 7:00 AM EST, Iron Mountain released its earnings press release. By the time the market opened, Iron Mountain's stock price gained $0.78. By the closing bell, Iron Mountain's price increased another $2.14. Analysts who had systemic access to the press release data would have had their models ready.
Calcbench continuously upgrades its functionality based on user feedback. Previously, Calcbench announced the ability to compare side-by-side comparisons of preliminary income statements against previously reported numbers, without the hassle of manually inputting the data. As with all Calcbench data, earnings press release data is available to export from the Calcbench.com site or can be directly accessed through Excel, Google or the Calcbench API.
About Calcbench
Calcbench is a financial data platform designed for outperformance. Founded in 2011, the company uses the latest technology to offer instant and systematic access to all the data (numbers and text) in financial statements, including the details hidden within the footnotes. Developed by former analysts and supported by a team of financial experts with serious credentials (CFA, PhD in accounting, Master's degree in applied mathematics), Calcbench was built for data analysis looking to go deeper. Visit http://www.calcbench.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Samantha Berg, Calcbench, +1 9175334622, samantha@calcbench.com
