NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calcbench, the leading interactive, financial research platform for data-intensive analysts, today announced a new webinar on researching the impacts of supply chain disruption. The webinar, scheduled for November 16th at 4PM ET, will focus on how supply constraints appear in earnings reports and what analysts can glean from this information.
"Calcbench has long been an advocate of looking at financial statement disclosures to understand what the future might hold," says Pranav Ghai, co-Founder and CEO, Calcbench. "We know this issue is not going away over the next few quarters, and we've found a lot of interesting information in recent filings which has given us some surprising insights into who is being impacted by these supply chain disruptions, including which companies are benefiting from the chaos."
While Calcbench cannot predict the future of supply chain disruption, it provides data to help inform the impact of disruptions on corporate revenues, cost of goods sold, and net earnings, as well as its effects on inflation. In the upcoming webinar, Calcbench will share what CEOs are disclosing about supply chain disruptions in their Earnings Releases, and Management Discussion & Analysis narratives, and how these disruptions will affect pricing and potential future revenue. In addition, Calcbench will share what companies are saying in their risk disclosures about supply chain pressures.
Calcbench, which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, will also provide demonstrations of how financial analysts can get this information, using tools such as segment breakouts. To register for this topical webinar sign up at: https://bit.ly/3nB4gqJ.
