BERKELEY, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EvoShare, a FinTech startup based in Berkeley, CA, announced today that David Miller, a seasoned financial technology senior executive with over 20 years of operations experience running highly productive, multi-disciplined business teams will be joining the company as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). Working closely with EvoShare co-founders, CEO Eugeny Prudchyenko and CTO Dan Tseytlonok, as well as Chief Revenue Officer Chris Miller and Chief Customer Officer Amanda Sisneros, Mr. Miller will organize and improve upon the company's position as an innovative leader in the FinTech industry.
Prior to joining EvoShare, David was Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Support, followed by a role as Senior Vice President of Product at Temenos North America, one of the world's largest banking software companies. David's focus was growing customer engagement, product adoption and driving revenues.
Now joining EvoShare, David's mission is to leverage his experience to build out a full executive team and optimize operations for rapid growth by focusing on the people, the product and the processes for the journey ahead. He is creating a culture of focus, ownership and excellence to ensure that every member of the team is poised for success.
"The intensity and intention that David Miller has brought into EvoShare has doubled the excitement and passion we all have for helping people meet their financial goals. What an exciting time to be at EvoShare and our partners and users will quickly feel the difference he is inspiring," said Amanda Sisneros, Chief Customer Officer of EvoShare.
"I'm inspired by EvoShare's mission to power savings through everyday spending and feel honored to join this great team," Miller said. In his personal life, David has been married 22 years to his amazing wife Michele and has 3 amazing children and a dog and spends all the time he can with them watching movies, playing games and taking trips to the Jersey Shore and Deep Creek, Maryland.
EvoShare's proprietary system turns a percentage of every dollar spent at over 10,000 partnered local and online stores into additional contributions for a financial savings account like an IRA, Emergency Savings Account, 529 College Savings Plan, HSA, Student Debt Repayment, or 401(k).
EvoShare is the premier cash-back savings program that is giving employees a new, automated way to save for their financial future. EvoShare provides employers with a "set it and forget it" experience where employees can spend as usual at over 10,000 participating businesses and receive up to 20% cash back toward a financial account such as a IRA, Emergency Savings Account, 529 College Savings Plan, HSA, Student Debt Repayment, or 401(k).
EvoShare has been featured in Forbes, Inc., Entrepreneur, and The Huffington Post. It won the 2019 DC Genie Award from 401(k) TV for "Best Financial Technology" and was a finalist for KNect365's 2019 Finovate Award for "Top Emerging Tech Company."
