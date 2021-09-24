BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EvoShare, a FinTech startup based in Berkeley, CA welcomes Frank Mazza, an accomplished Digital Marketing Executive with a deep track record of success as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Frank joins EvoShare as the company is rapidly expanding, and entering the next stages of funding.
Frank harbors a strong work experience as an entrepreneurial leader with core competencies in digital customer acquisitions, engagement marketing, social media marketing, strategic planning, B2B partnerships, driving organizational change, and user experience design. As an early adopter of MarTech, Frank has helped large corporations and lean start-ups alike reinvent their marketing efforts. On top of executive marketing responsibilities, Frank held a position as a producer and editor for the National Football League (NFL.com). He was recognized by CNN Money for the early adoption of customized QR Codes in 2011.
Ever since joining EvoShare, Frank has hit the ground running. He's currently leading all aspects of the company's marketing initiatives, including demand generation, brand, creative, product marketing, content marketing, communications, public relations, insights, and analytics. Frank laid out several attainable goals for EvoShare, as they get closer to reaching Series A: drive user adoption through the mission of savings through everyday spending, grow user acquisition for EvoShare's new B2C platform, and drive user engagement, to name a few.
"Our team has become stronger with the addition of Frank Mazza as CMO. He has completely transformed our digital marketing strategy, driven our vision to new heights, and has implemented processes that are helping to streamline not only our marketing department, but the entire company. We're excited to move into Series A with Frank as our CMO," said Eugeny Prudchyenko, Chief Executive Officer of EvoShare.
Frank reside's in Philadelphia with wife Alyssa and their two boys Francesco & Santino. In his free time Frank follows and participates in Fantasy Sports, with his NFL team being the New York Giants. He also is an avid car enthusiast. Frank has amassed 20+ Digital Marketing Certifications & Licenses. He recently authored and published a book, titled "The Digital Trifecta", which was recognized as the Top New Release and Amazon Best Seller in the Advertising and Marketing Category(s).
About EvoShare:
EvoShare is the most robust cash-back savings infrastructure that enables users to earn on everyday spending, and in turn automatically apply that cash-back towards an existing IRA, Emergency Savings Account, HSA, 529 College Savings plan, or to help pay off student loan debt.
EvoShare has been featured in Forbes, Inc., Entrepreneur, and The Huffington Post. It won the 2019 DC Genie Award from 401(k) TV for "Best Financial Technology" and was a finalist for KNect365's 2019 Finovate Award for "Top Emerging Tech Company."
