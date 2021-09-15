BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EvoShare, a FinTech startup based in Berkeley, CA welcomes Gretchen Yankanich, a seasoned technology-focused senior executive with over 20 years of financial managerial experience, as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Gretchen joins EvoShare as the company is rapidly expanding, and entering the next stages of funding.
Prior to joining EvoShare, Gretchen served as the CFO for a US based electronics and engineering startup, a Minor League Baseball holding company, and various SAAS companies. She has also served as a VP Finance and Corporate Controller, most recently in the transportation and logistics industry. Her professional experience is both broad and deep, and runs across both the for-profit and non-profit segments. However, startups and the entrepreneurial experiment have been a life-long, professional passion of hers and everyone at EvoShare will find her to be a strong advocate for the triple-win results. Throughout her career, Gretchen's strategic focus has been on maximizing shareholder value, whether the plan was for an eventual exit or operational profitability, and her experience includes the management of a dozen Mergers & Acquisitions, corporate reorganizations and asset acquisitions, as well as business remodeling to meet the future demands of the marketplace. She advocates fiercely for customer, employee and shareholder wins; hence joining EvoShare's mission to help others earn financial security.
Gretchen has been working closely with EvoShare co-founders, CEO Eugeny Prudchyenko and CTO Dan Tseytlonok, as well as COO David Miller, CCO Amanda Sisneros, and CMO Frank Mazza. Gretchen has been focusing on maximizing the shareholders value, and mitigating risks as EvoShare acquires more investors and moves into the next stages of funding.
"Bringing Gretchen on board at EvoShare has made a dramatic difference to how we run our business. She is a seasoned senior financial executive with all of the qualities you'd want in a CFO - integrity, big picture thinking, deep knowledge, broad experience, cash conservative, financially creative and always operating "by the book". She has quickly assessed and optimized our financial strategy and is providing visionary guidance for the road ahead. We are truly fortunate to have someone of her caliber on the team," said David Miller, Chief Operating Officer of EvoShare.
Gretchen has been married to her husband John for 22 years and is the proud stepmom of both her son and daughter, as well as their spouses She's also the (exhausted) mom of her 9 month old chocolate lab puppy Kirby. Gretchen enjoys spending her free time lifting up others who are economically challenged, and until recently served on the board of directors of a nonprofit organization whose mission is economic empowerment.
About EvoShare:
EvoShare is the most robust cash-back savings infrastructure that enables users to earn on everyday spending, and in turn automatically apply that cash-back towards an existing IRA, Emergency Savings Account, HSA, 529 College Savings plan, or to help pay off student loan debt.
EvoShare has been featured in Forbes, Inc., Entrepreneur, and The Huffington Post. It won the 2019 DC Genie Award from 401(k) TV for "Best Financial Technology" and was a finalist for KNect365's 2019 Finovate Award for "Top Emerging Tech Company."
Media Contact
Frank Mazza, EvoShare, (408) 516-1889, frank.mazza@evoshare.com
SOURCE EvoShare