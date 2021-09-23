BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinTech Startup EvoShare Reaches The Finalist Round of The MoneyPitch Competition at the Money 20/20 Global Conference in Las Vegas, NV
EvoShare, a FinTech startup based in Berkeley, CA was named a finalist in this year's MoneyPitch: Money 20/20 Competition. MoneyPitch is a famed startup pitch competition, connecting the most ambitious startups with leading VCs and senior executives. EvoShare and Chief Revenue Officer Chris Miller head to Vegas next month for one epic finale live at the Money 20/20 Global Conference. The semi-finals consisted of 3 rounds of 5 FinTech companies, battling it out in front of 12 VCs and senior executive judges. Only 3 contestants moved on, EvoShare being one of them. EvoShare pitched it's revolutionary cash-back program that automatically makes contributions to a user's financial destination choice.
Money20/20 was founded in 2012 by Payments and Fintech veterans from Google, TSYS and Citi. They broke the stereotypes anchored in snoozefest business conferences, and designed an unparalleled experience built for the industry, by the industry.
Since then, Money20/20 has solidified its position as the leading global stage where stories unfold and the future is shaped. It's where the Payments, Banking, FinTech and Financial Services community unites to create new and disruptive ways to move, manage, spend and borrow money.
Money 20/20 is the premier show on the industry calendar where C-level executives, renowned speakers, innovators and disruptors from across the world drive change in the future of money. Hosted in the city of Las Vegas, Money 20/20 is a 4 remarkable days of the right conversations, the right connections and the right discoveries which enable individuals and organizations of all sizes to achieve their goals and grow.
EvoShare's CRO Chris Miller is proud to demonstrate the company's disruptive technology, agility, and killer instinct for tackling the next frontier of FinTech at the final round of The MoneyPitch competition.
About EvoShare:
EvoShare is the most robust cash-back savings infrastructure that enables users to earn on everyday spending, and in turn automatically apply that cash-back towards an existing IRA, Emergency Savings Account, HSA, 529 College Savings plan, or to help pay off student loan debt.
EvoShare has been featured in Forbes, Inc., Entrepreneur, and The Huffington Post. It won the 2019 DC Genie Award from 401(k) TV for "Best Financial Technology" and was a finalist for KNect365's 2019 Finovate Award for "Top Emerging Tech Company."
