Fortunately removes the cost and complexity of traditional financial advice through a simple, easy to visualize tool.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial technology startup, Fortunately, announced today the launch of their platform LiveFortunately.com. Fortunately removes the cost and complexity of traditional financial advice through a simple, easy to visualize tool. Backed by intuitive software, Fortunately looks at a household's entire financial picture including mortgages, investments, and taxes.
"At Fortunately, we want every American to make financial decisions with confidence," said co-founder Seth Burstein. "Our product is accessible, easy to use, and we look at the big picture. You don't have to piece together advice from multiple sources. Our automation looks at your goals, timeline, and entire financial portfolio including mortgage, investments, and taxes to generate a plan customized to you."
41% of Americans are predicted to run out of money in retirement and 53% of parents have not saved for their children's education. Fortunately simulates thousands of possible futures to calculate your optimal path to success and then develops a personalized plan for each household.
Founded by serial entrepreneurs and math enthusiasts Seth Burstein and Gerad Suyderhoud, Fortunately sees a significant gap in the financial planning marketplace.
"There are tools for calculating your mortgage, tools for saving for retirement, and you can visit a financial advisor who specializes in managing your portfolio, but there is no tool in the marketplace that looks at all these areas holistically, using predictive economic outcomes," said Gerad Suyderhoud, co-founder, Fortunately. "Our tech is running literally thousands of scenarios to offer you a completely customized plan and if you want to discuss that plan with a financial expert, we will connect you at no cost."
Since raising $2.2M last year, Fortunately has assembled a diverse team of tech, finance and marketing experts with experience at organizations such as Google, Groupon, and Apple. Fortunately is currently in the midst of their next fundraise to support growth and roll out of additional features such as insurance optimization in late 2022.
For more information or to create your customized outlook for free visit http://www.livefortunately.com.
Media Contact
Andrea Sok, Sok Influencer PR, 1 3025790211, press@sokinfluencerpr.com
SOURCE Fortunately