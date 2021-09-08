BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The drudgery of paying bills has gotten a new technology spin and an ever-improving user experience for consumers in recent years. This multi trillion-dollar corner of the payments industry is receiving more scrutiny from financial institutions, billers, and the many other participants in the value chain looking to simplify and improve the process. Mercator Advisory Group's most recent report, U.S. Vendor Comparison of Consumer Bill Pay Providers: Laying the Foundation for Future Intelligent Use of Payment Data, highlights the capabilities and product differentiators of several fintech providers in this market.
"The market for bill pay is rightfully receiving attention to rationalize this critical payment. Fintech firms in this market, including those we review in this report, are applying technology to vastly improve the bill pay process for all involved. Further development is expected including integration of real-time payments and leveraging the data associated with a bill payment to its full extent," comments Sarah Grotta, Director, Debit and Alternative Products Advisory Service at Mercator Advisory Group and co-author of the report.
Highlights of the report include:
- Review of the complex realities of the bill pay market
- Bill pay market size and forecast of the shift of payment types used
- Discussion of features required to complete a modern bill pay experience
- Definitions of key terms and concepts
- Review of five bill pay solution providers with in-market solutions that banks, credit unions, and fintech may want to consider
- A comparison to financial institution solution with bill pay providers in important, adjacent markets including:
- direct-to-consumer,
- biller-direct, and
- white-label, financial institution biller-direct
This report has 23 pages and 4 exhibits.
Companies mentioned in this report include: Aliaswire, Allied Payment Network, BillGO, doxo, Early Warning Services, Finovera, FIS, Fiserv, Jack Henry, Mastercard, PayNearMe, Payrailz, Payveris, Paymentus, The Clearing House, Walmart, Western Union.
About Mercator Advisory Group
Mercator Advisory Group is the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments and banking industries.
