-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on May 25, 2021-

SHANGHAI, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 unaudited financial results, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 25, 2021 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 25, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

1-888-346-8982

Canada (toll free):                     

1-855-669-9657

International:

1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong, China:

852-3018-4992

Mainland China:

400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "FinVolution Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at  https://ir.finvgroup.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until June 1, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free):

1-877-344-7529

Canada (toll free):

1-855-669-9658

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10156736

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had over 116.1 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

FinVolution Group

Head of Investor Relations

Jimmy Tan

Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200-8601

E-mail: ir@xinye.com

The Piacente Group, Inc. Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

