To mark the 10th anniversary of Finzly as a leading innovator in the field of banking technology, Finzly will celebrate the landmark over 3 days, between June 08 and June 10, at The Hilton Charlotte Airport. The special user conference, finzpire1.0, will feature industry leaders, subject matter experts, founders, users and bank executives.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now in its 10th year, Finzly was born with the vision of providing the financial infrastructure for Banks, Fintechs, and Businesses to offer and access financial services in an open, connected, real-time, and embedded ecosystem. Booshan Rengachari founded Finzly in 2012 with the mission to create a modern banking experience for bankers and customers.
The conference invites bank executives and leading thought leaders to convene at The Hilton, Charlotte Airport, for three days of networking, social events and strategic know-how in bank innovation. The event will feature curated sessions to commemorate innovation on topics including bank transformation, embedded and instant payments, international banking challenges and FX opportunities, blockchain, Banking as a Service, ISO20022 and trade finance.
User roundtables, and interactive sessions to listen to the customer voice, will be a special focus of the conference.
The keynote address will be delivered by Brett King, a leading fintech influencer and a globally acclaimed speaker; other speakers will include bank leaders, industry experts from the SWIFT and The Federal Reserve Board, discussing trending topics from ISO20022 to FedNow over the course of the user conference.
"It's a perfect occasion to celebrate all our achievements so far. These 3 days will be a great opportunity to maneuver our product roadmap by listening to our customers and industry leaders to embark on a collaborative approach to address the new challenges ahead. We want to simplify the launch of innovative banking products, helping banks to be torchbearers of digital-first, on-demand solutions to cater to the shifting needs of their customers. I am proud of all Finzlers for their unflinching dedication to serve our clients in the last decade and making Finzly an admirable brand", remarks Booshan Rengachari, founder and CEO, Finzly.
Finzly recently demonstrated, at Finovate, the ability to onboard banks on its prewired, fully loaded operating system which allows banks to launch products and services in less than 10 minutes. Earlier this month, Finzly was also named the finalist in two categories of Paytech Awards 2022 – "Best Paytech Partnership" and "Best Cross Border Solution". Finzly's payment hub, and the operating system it has built for banks, have also won best of show awards from Finovate in consecutive years.
About Finzly:
Finzly provides the financial infrastructure for Banks, Fintechs, and Businesses to offer and access financial services in an open, connected, real-time, and embedded ecosystem. Finzly's operating system for banks acts as a parallel core platform and is modern, cloud-based, real-time, and API enabled. With an array of readymade banking solutions including a multi-rail payment hub (ACH, Fedwire, RTP, FedNow, and SWIFT), foreign exchange, Digital Account Opening, KYC, Risk, Compliance, and a suite of customer experience components, Finzly allows the building of programmable banks, also offering a platform to launch Banking as a Service to fintech partners.
