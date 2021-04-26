CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finzly, a fintech provider of modern banking applications for payments, foreign exchange, trade finance and digital account opening, announced that the company's CEO and founder, Booshan Rengachari, has been named a new member of the U.S. Faster Payments Council's Board Advisory Group. In this role, Rengachari will advise the FPC's board of directors and staff on perspectives outside those represented on the board, in addition to supporting the FPC in capitalizing on -- and responding to – emerging trends in the payments ecosystem.
"The need for faster payments is long overdue, and the U.S. Faster Payments Council is actively working to establish a world-class payment system that allows any person or organization to safely and securely pay anyone, anywhere, anytime," said Booshan Rengachari, founder and CEO, Finzly. "As an original faster payment proposer and former member of the U.S. Faster Payment Task Force, I have always been an advocate for transforming the industry's payment infrastructure. I am pleased to be part of the FPC's Board Advisory Group and look forward to playing a larger role in the industry's education and advancement of faster payments."
Rengachari is also slated as a speaker for NACHA's Smarter Faster Payments 2021 conference as part of its Remote Connect sessions. The panel session, "Embedded B2B & B2C Payments in Corporate Systems & ERPs," will cover how technology can help FIs enable an embedded B2B and B2C payments experience, and will be held virtually on August 23 from 12-1pm ET.
Finzly connects financial institutions with customers through a modern digital banking experience and an efficient, real-time payment services hub. Freeing financial institutions from core system limitations, Finzly's open, cloud-based bank operating system, BankOS, enables transformation and innovation at the speed of fintech. With freedom to adopt solutions from Finzly and third parties of choice, financial institutions can implement apps in three simple steps – subscribe, try and launch. Serving customers across North America, Finzly has been modernizing international banking and treasury management solutions since 2012. For more information, visit http://www.finzly.com.
