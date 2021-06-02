CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finzly, a fintech provider of modern banking applications for payments, foreign exchange, trade finance and digital account opening, has been named a finalist in the 2021 PayTech Awards for its successful partnership with Lead Bank.
As a finalist for "Best PayTech Partnership," Finzly is recognized for its collaboration with Lead Bank to improve the bank's payment and digital capabilities, while positioning Lead Bank to support immediate and future innovation initiatives. Integrating with Lead Bank's core technology, Payment Galaxy empowers the bank to centralize the operation of multiple payment networks and deliver an enhanced user experience to their valuable customers.
Powered by BankOS, Finzly's payment hub supports multiple payment networks through a single, consolidated system, including ACH, Fedwire, SWIFT and emerging real-time payments services like The Clearing House's RTP® network and the Fed's FedNow℠ service. Payment Galaxy is interoperable, leveraging open APIs in the cloud to centralize consumer and business payment processing, monitoring, reporting and compliance. Not only does Payment Galaxy streamline payment automation to free FIs from the manual processing of payments and reconciliation, but it also enables FIs to provide customers with a more seamless payment experience.
"Striving to primarily benefit the underserved communities in which they are chartered, community FIs like Lead Bank are constantly improving the technology and processes powering their banks in order to better serve customers," said Booshan Rengachari, founder and CEO, Finzly. "Lead Bank is setting the bar in providing easier, faster, smarter and flexible payment methods to its customers. We are pleased to partner with Lead Bank to help them meet the demands of modern banking expectations."
About Finzly
Finzly connects financial institutions with customers through a modern digital banking experience and an efficient, real-time payment services hub. Freeing financial institutions from core system limitations, Finzly's open, cloud-based bank operating system, BankOS, enables transformation and innovation at the speed of fintech. With freedom to adopt solutions from Finzly and third parties of choice, financial institutions can implement apps in three simple steps – subscribe, try and launch. Serving customers across North America, Finzly has been modernizing international banking and treasury management solutions since 2012. For more information, visit http://www.finzly.com.
