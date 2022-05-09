Finzly's cross-border solution FX STAR and partnership with Lead Bank have been recognized for excellence and innovation in payments and financial services.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finzly, a fintech provider of modern banking applications for payments, foreign exchange, trade finance and account opening, has been named a finalist in the 2022 PayTech Awards in two categories. The PayTech Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the use of technology across payments and financial services. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 1st July 2022 at the Merchant Taylors' Hall in London.
Finzly has been shortlisted for:
1. Best Paytech Partnership
2. Best Cross Border Payments Solution
Finzly's award-winning, cloud-based payment platform has been helping banks to offer real-time and connected experience to bankers and customers alike. Finzly's partnership with Lead Bank has been shortlisted for "Best Paytech Partnership". The flexibility and strength of the partnership has helped the bank to improve its digital capability, allowing the bank to embark on providing Banking as a Service to niche fintech players, who are in need of a sponsor bank for payment processing. Finzly's API-based payment hub has expedited the bank's cause for financial inclusion through tech-led, ethos-based fintech partnerships.
Finzly's FX STARTM has also been featured as a finalist for "Best Cross Border Payments Solution". Designed to address all the challenges that banks and their customers face with international payments, the product is simple, elegant, powerful and highly customizable, with complete compliance and audit controls, delivering best-in-class performance at a competitive cost. As the most -used FX solution across banks in the US, the comprehensive solution allows banks to choose the FX model that fits their size and scale of international payments.
"This recognition is a true validation of our customer focus and the world-class banking products we build at Finzly. We pride ourselves on using technology to offer future-proof banking solutions. Being recognized as a finalist in two categories is a clear sign that we are on the correct path to creating a very special customer-centric company that provides value through exceptional products and service. Simplifying payments, especially cross-border payments, is no easy feat and our FX Star product does just that. It has withstood the turbulence in the market and helped our banking clients to prevent the exodus of commercial and high-net-worth customers, while helping to generate revenue from international payments. Looking forward to the final results!", comments Booshan Rengachari, Founder And CEO, Finzly.
About Finzly:
Finzly provides the financial infrastructure for Banks, Fintechs, and Businesses to offer and access financial services in an open, connected, real-time, and embedded ecosystem. Finzly's operating system for banks acts as a parallel core platform and is modern, cloud-based, real-time, and API enabled. With an array of readymade banking solutions including a multi-rail payment hub (ACH, Fedwire, RTP, FedNow, and SWIFT), foreign exchange, Digital Account Opening, KYC, Risk, Compliance, and a suite of customer experience components, Finzly allows the building of programmable banks, also offering a platform to launch Banking as a Service to fintech partners. To learn more, visit http://www.finzly.com
