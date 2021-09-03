NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio's latest research report on the Fire Detection And Suppression Systems Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.
The fire detection and suppression systems market is estimated to grow by USD 5.04 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of almost 5%.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the stringent regulations supporting improved fire safety standards and rise in the development of commercial infrastructure. However, issues associated with corrosion in fire suppression systems will hinder the market growth.
The growing adoption of model building codes is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the high cost of purchase and maintenance might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are AFEX Fire Suppression Systems, API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp., Halma Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., and Siemens AG.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the fire detection and suppression systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified into commercial buildings, industrial sector, residential buildings, government buildings, and educational buildings. The market witnessed maximum demand for fire detection and suppression systems from the commercial buildings segment in 2020.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Global Fire and Gas Detection System Market - Global fire and gas detection system market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Global Fire Sprinkler Systems Market - Global fire sprinkler systems market is segmented by product (deluge fire sprinkler systems, wet pipe fire sprinkler systems, pre-action fire sprinkler systems, and dry pipe fire sprinkler systems), end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Educational buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Fire suppression systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fire detection systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AFEX Fire Suppression Systems
- API Group Corp.
- Carrier Global Corp.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp.
- Halma Plc
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- McWane Inc.
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
