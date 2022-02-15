WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN) is proud to announce the launch of its online cancer prevention education initiative for fire service professionals. The program is a partnership between the FCSN and Applied Interactive, an agency specializing in digital engagement platforms.
Committed to the wellbeing of fire service professionals and their families, FCSN conducts research and provides education to help reduce the number of firefighters who contract cancer, the number one cause of line-of-duty deaths in our nation's fire service.
"FCSN's mission is to help firefighters and their families understand and overcome many of the unique risks faced in the fire service. We want to provide easy access to the information needed to stay healthy," said Chief Financial Officer of the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, Trey Kelso. "Working with Applied made it possible for us to bring this program to the next level and expand the reach of our efforts to keep firefighters informed and healthy."
This online learning initiative provides nationwide access to educational resources through the custom learning management system and digital content developed in partnership with Applied Interactive.
"Firefighters put their lives on the line to protect people every day. We jumped at the chance to help return the favor and amplify this important message, albeit in a very small way by comparison," said Applied Interactive CEO Joshua Rothschild. "By leveraging a digital learning management system, we were able to help FCSN quickly and effectively expand access to their materials for firefighters across the country."
FCSN also offers other programs for fire service professionals, including badge-to-badge support from peer survivors, and plans to expand the online education portal's offerings through a continued partnership with Applied Interactive.
To access FCSN's free firefighter cancer prevention education materials or learn more about educational initiatives, visit learn.firefightercancersupport.org.
Learn more about strategies to engage your audience via learning management systems and other innovative digital communication platforms, visit appliedinteractive.com.
About The Firefighter Cancer Support Network
The Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN) is a global leader in firefighter cancer awareness and education. Since its founding in 2005, FCSN has been dedicated to providing badge-to-badge support for firefighters and their families. With a focus on generating awareness and early detection of cancer, FCSN supplies training and self-guided educational resources to fire service and EMS professionals around the world. To learn more about the FCSN, please visit http://www.FirefighterCancerSupport.org
About Applied Interactive
Applied Interactive is a full service agency that helps growing companies and organizations strengthen their digital presence and connect with target audiences using innovative strategies. A diverse array of expertly-managed services include branding, content creation, web design, social media, and promotion. Services strategically woven into custom campaigns focused on delivering results for every client. At Applied Interactive we don't just connect with your audience— we engage, excite, and inspire. Visit http://www.appliedinteractive.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Jennifer Killoran, Applied Interactive, +1 (508) 657-8600 Ext: 1050, jennifer@appliedinteractive.com
SOURCE Applied Interactive