Three Generations Setting the Standard in Fire Protection since 1947
BALTIMORE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Fireline Corporation, a multi-generational, women-owned Maryland-based corporation specializing in fire protection, recently celebrated 75 years in business with a ribbon-cutting and open house celebration at the newly renovated office campus on Hollins Ferry Rd. in Baltimoe, MD.
With friends and family in attendance, Anna Gavin, President of Fireline Corporation, received citations from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. The Governor's Citation was given in appreciation for Fireline's outstanding service to the citizens of the State of Maryland. The Executive Citation from the Baltimore County Executive designated August 1, 2022, as "Fireline Corporation Day" in Baltimore County and recognized the exemplary service in protecting the community.
"A milestone like this really affords us the opportunity to look back and admire all we have achieved in 75 years. The evolution from my grandfather's fire extinguisher shop in 1947 to our newly renovated office campus in Baltimore is a great example of how far we have come", said Anna Gavin, President of Fireline since 2010. "A lot has changed in 75 years, but there have been two common threads throughout. Our focus is on quality fire protection services to our customers and also on quality care for our employees. Many of our employees have dedicated their careers to Fireline. They are the ones who have helped build the Fireline we have today".
Fireline Corporation has a long-standing history of being an industry pioneer as it was the first company in Maryland to sell the ABC dry chemical fire extinguishers, which are now the standard for most common fire hazards. bearer system for wood, electrical and liquid types of fires. During Ms. Gavin's tenure as President, she continues to operate by her grandfather and father's high standards. The tradition continues today - embracing new technologies while holding true to the values and quality practices that have kept the company successful throughout the years.
"Many companies boast that they are family businesses. But that is usually because they are referring to the ownership of the company. Fireline is a family business not just because of the Waters family, but because of our employees," said Ms. Gavin at the ribbon-cutting.
For the last 12 years, Fireline Corporation has been a women-owned company and currently holds certifications with Baltimore City and the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Every year, the company has been listed on the Top 10 Largest, Women-Owned Businesses in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal. Ms. Gavin has grown the company from 140 employees to 230 employees, some of which have been with the company for over 45 years.
Fireline has worked with facilities including George Washington's Mt. Vernon, Towson University, The Social Security Administration, Exelon Corporation, Dominion Energy, Cove Point LNG, Thurgood Marshall BWI Airport, The Walters Art Gallery, Bowie State University, as well as a large number of historical locations in Washington DC. For more information about Fireline Corporation, visit http://www.fireline.com.
Follow us on social media:
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/fireline-corporation/
Twitter: @firelinecorp
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/FirelineCorp
About Fireline Corporation
Founded in 1947 by John S. Waters and headquartered in central Maryland, the Fireline Corporation is one of the nation's premier fire equipment distributors. Fireline offers fire protection services and solutions including design, installation, inspection, and maintenance. Public and private clients include commercial business, government, military, municipal, healthcare, schools and universities, and industrial facilities. Fireline serves Maryland, Washington DC, and Northern Virginia. As a multi-generational, woman-owned family business, Fireline Corporation has been dedicated to protecting life and property through exemplary service and high-quality products for more than 75 years.
Media Contact
Anna Gavin, President, Fireline Corporation, 1 4102471422, agavin@fireline.com
SOURCE Fireline Corporation