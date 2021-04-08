FORT WORTH, Texas, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First American Payment Systems, a leading payment technology company, today announced Steve Eazell has joined the company as Senior Manager for the ISO/Strategic Partnership channel. Eazell has led successful teams among technology sales organizations for more than 20 years, building brand loyalty and increasing revenue for both ISOs and ISVs across dozens of business verticals.
Eazell most recently served as the Executive Vice President of Strategic Partners at ComplyPay, where he was responsible for recruiting initiatives and developing programs to increase product awareness among resellers and partnership channels. Under his leadership, the company's revenue increased nearly 174% since 2019. Eazell previously spent 14 years with Secure Payment Systems, where he established and managed a sales channel comprising ISOs, ISVs and resellers.
Recognized as an industry leader, Eazell is a co-founder and former president of the Western States Acquirers Association, an independent organization dedicated to sales professionals within the fintech/payments space.
"Steve's ability to build trust and cultivate relationships is based on a foundation of ethics, honesty, integrity and professionalism, mirroring that of First American," said Oscar Lopez, Director of Sales, ISO/Strategic Partnerships. "I am confident that Steve's payment expertise, passion and dedication to advancing the industry will position our SMB partners and our company for greater success."
For more information about First American's payment processing and integration capabilities or to explore a potential partnership, please email steve.eazell@first-american.net.
About First American Payment Systems – Technology Driven Payments
First American Payment Systems, L.P., headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a global payment technology company providing leading integrated payment solutions to more than 159,000 merchants throughout the Americas and Europe. First American provides partner and merchant payment solutions that include a robust set of in-store, online and mobile payment solutions paired with the latest in payment security, across a wide range of verticals. Backed by award-winning customer service, merchants and partners have access to our U.S. based Customer Call Center 24/7/365. For more information, visit http://www.first-american.net.
Media Contact
Shelley Hulme, First American Payment Systems, +1 8173173186, shelley.hulme@first-american.net
SOURCE First American Payment Systems