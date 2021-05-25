FORT WORTH, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First American Payment Systems, a leading payment technology company, today announced its partnership with ReadyFore Software to supply integrated POS solutions designed specifically for golf course owners and operators.
This partnership allows golf course owners to securely deliver digital convenience to their members and guests while also simplifying business operations. Solutions will focus on:
- Online reservations, equipment rental and clubhouse sales
- Inventory management
- Customized reporting
- Cardholder security and PCI compliance
As consumers embrace contactless transactions, merchants are seeking management solutions to improve business efficiencies and to best position themselves for growth. Integrating payments is the natural evolution of digital technology, and businesses of all types and sizes are turning to Independent Software Vendors for frictionless, all-in-one solutions.
"First American is a proven expert in the payments space. Their unified payment technology platform is an exceptional integration into the ReadyFore solution," said Andrew Chambers, Founder of ReadyFore. "Our partnership with First American gives ReadyFore members an incomparable solution for clubhouse point of sale and rental management."
"Our omnichannel payment technology gives ReadyFore customers a powerful way to grow their business – everything you can book, rent or purchase runs directly through ReadyFore, and it's as easy, straightforward and secure as today's golf consumer expects it to be," said Rick Rizenbergs, Executive Vice President of Sales at First American. "ReadyFore, like First American, is investing in technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers, and we are excited to play such an essential role in their journey."
For more information, please contact Jennifer Cunningham, Director of Integrated Payment Partnerships, at Jennifer.cunningham@first-american.net.
About First American Payment Systems – Technology Driven Payments
First American Payment Systems, L.P., headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a global payment technology company providing leading integrated payment solutions to more than 159,000 merchants throughout the Americas and Europe. First American provides partner and merchant payment solutions that include a robust set of in-store, online and mobile payment solutions paired with the latest in payment security, across a wide range of verticals. Backed by award-winning customer service, merchants and partners have access to our U.S. based Customer Call Center 24/7/365. For more information, visit http://www.first-american.net.
About ReadyFore
ReadyFore, a division of RentMy, is a leading clubhouse point of sale and rental management software company. The ReadyFore suite includes both a mobile-optimized system and secure ecommerce website to simplify the business management of golf course owners and operators. The product suite includes integrations with both QuickBooks and MailChimp. For more information, visit https://readyfore.com.
Media Contact
Shelley Hulme, First American Payment Systems, +1 8173173186, shelley.hulme@first-american.net
SOURCE First American Payment Systems