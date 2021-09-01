TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The combination of Real-World Evidence (RWE) and digital technology is quickly changing the way researchers study health outcomes, and for women in midlife and the menoapuseal transition, this is welcome news.
"The health needs of women after they have reached their peak fertility years are in serious need of attention," says Vanessa Ford, Cofounder of MenoLabs, a women's health and wellness company. "For too long, the research and medical community have ignored this phase of a woman's life, which lasts about 50% of her lifetime. It's a real lack of information that has serious implications for women's long-term health. That is why I am so excited to lead the charge on using Real-World Data (RWD) collection and digital technologies to change women's lives for the better."
MenoLabs, a women-founded, women-owned company aiming to fundamentally change the way research into women's midlife health is conducted, has released the results of their first clinical study, the first of its kind to use RWD collection via an app, MenoLife, where users input their symptoms, triggers, and other vital health statistics, which is then de-identified to study menopausal health. The app is IRB approved for retrospective clinical analysis by Western IRB and is HIPAA compliant.
The investigators find that the app allows for use of RWD/E to conduct meaningful gathering and analysis, and further, is the largest cohort of menopause participants ever studied using RWE (6,694).
"Real-World Data collection is a burgeoning research methodology that is changing how we look at health data. MenoLabs has created a digital platform where participants self-report their health data that in turn allows for more meaningful, fuller-perspective analysis. Because the app is available to the general population of women, we can evaluate a broad segment of the menopausal population, allowing us to capture incredibly large, de-identified data-sets with extreme granularity. This type of approach will better inform researchers and clinicians how to design randomized clinical trials specifically for menopausal women. It's a very exciting realm that I am proud to help MenoLabs lead the charge on," says Dr. Konhilas, Professor with the Department of Physiology and Sarver Molecular Cardiovascular Research at the University of Arizona, and MenoLabs Chief Scientific Officer.
Initial analysis of the data reviewed 6,694 participants over a period of 60 days. 1,802 were MenoLabs consumers, while the control group consisted of 4,892 participants. MenoLabs consumers reported up to:
- 92% reduction in hot flashes
- 80% reduction in mood swings
- 71% improved mood
- 67% fewer headaches
- 67% reduction in cramps
- 64% reduction in allergies
- 64% reduction in anxiety
- 46% reduction in insomnia
They also reported a higher percentage of body weight lost and a lower percentage of body weight gained, when compared to the control group over a 10-week period.
"Menopause can make a woman feel like she isn't being seen or heard. As a company, we strive to be sure they are." says CoFounder Vanessa Ford. "These study findings are consistent with the kinds of positive outcomes that our customers tell us about every day. It's incredibly rewarding to have data-driven results that reflect the kinds of experiences women tell us they have with our products."
Media Kit, photos, logos, and other files can be found here: https://menolabs.com/pages/mediakit
Please contact Vanessa Ford for any additional materials: vanessa.ford@menolabs.com
About MenoLabs
MenoLabs is a woman-owned company, founded with a vision to revolutionize the way women transition into menopause. Cofounders Danielle Jacobs and Vanessa Ford launched MenoLabs in partnership with John P. Konhilas, Ph.D. Professor with the Department of Physiology and Sarver Molecular Cardiovascular Research at the University of Arizona. MenoLabs mission is to bring the best research forward, believing that women should have access to scientifically proven natural health care products, supplements, and high-quality probiotics that can keep them focused, healthy, and productive throughout their lives. MenoLabs also provides a trusted support ecosystem through their MenoLife app, where women can find guidance and support throughout their menopause journey.
Vanessa Ford
Cofounder
C: 864-245-8641
Media Contact
Christina Towle, BuzzBright PR, MenoLabs, +1 (609) 651-3529, christina@buzzbrightpr.com
SOURCE MenoLabs