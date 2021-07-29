NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Due, the developer of best-in-breed public safety software, has partnered with Serent Capital to accelerate the growth of its revolutionary end-to-end cloud-based fire and EMS solution for first responders.
A growing market disruptor, the First Due suite has transformed how fire and EMS agencies run their operation by offering Pre-Incident Planning, Fire Prevention, Incident Reporting, ePCR, Scheduling & Personnel, Assets & Inventory, Community Engagement, and Response, all in a single, true-cloud platform. Serent's minority investment positions the First Due team to continue its aggressive staffing and product growth, investing in emerging technologies like machine learning, analytics, and connected vehicles.
"Serent's focus on Govtech and knowledge of the fire and EMS space makes them a great fit for First Due," First Due Co-Founder & CEO Andreas Huber said. "We're so excited to partner with Serent to keep raising the bar for our customers. We are thrilled to continue reimagining how technology can assist agencies to better serve their communities."
First Due Co-Founder, COO, and Head of Product Rami El-Choufani said Serent's investment will help First Due continue to assume a leadership role in an industry challenged by legacy software stagnation, limited options for all-in-one solutions, and the evolving needs of modern emergency service providers.
"The demands on fire and EMS agencies continue to evolve, while the software they use every day stands still," El-Choufani said. "As legacy platforms sunset, limited options exist for true software consolidation. First Due solves this by providing deep and natively built functionality across all areas of fire and EMS. Serent's partnership enables us to redefine what our industry should expect from their software providers."
"The need for further innovation and better technology for state and local governments provides a unique opportunity for fast-growing companies like First Due to drive meaningful impact in our communities. Based on our work in the fire and EMS market, and Govtech more broadly, it became clear that Andreas, Rami, and the First Due Team have created an innovative, leading solution. We are excited to partner alongside them and help First Due scale," said Stewart Lynn, Partner at Serent Capital.
K&L Gates LLP. acted as counsel for First Due on the transaction.
For more information regarding First Due, please visit http://www.firstdue.com.
ABOUT FIRST DUE:
New York-based First Due has reimagined public safety technology for agencies nationwide. The SaaS First Due Suite provides fire and EMS agencies an end-to-end solution to consolidate all core components of their operation in a single platform.
Departments with First Due are transforming how they function, before, during and after an incident - ultimately leading to better decisions and a safer community.
ABOUT SERENT CAPITAL
Serent Capital invests in growing businesses that have developed compelling solutions that address their customers' needs. As those businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges that they face change with them. At Serent Capital, principals have firsthand experience capturing those opportunities and navigating these difficulties through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful growing businesses. By bringing its expertise and capital to bear, Serent seeks to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit http://www.serentcapital.com.
Media Contact
Ron Kanter, First Due, +1 (516) 428-4323, ron@firstdue.com
Kathleen Rochard, Serent Capital, 512.639.7492, Kathleen.Rochard@SerentCapital.com
SOURCE First Due