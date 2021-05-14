DUBLIN, Ireland, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pulseway, a leading provider of mobile-first, cloud-first remote monitoring and management (RMM), today announced support for Siri shortcuts bringing the first ever, voice controlled endpoint management solution to the market. Siri Shortcuts for Pulseway empowers IT technicians to take actions such as restarting a server, applying patches, logging off users from a group of machines, and even powering off a machine with the power of their voice in a completely hands-free environment. A built-in command confirmation feature ensures that only desired actions are executed.
Check out Siri Shortcuts for Pulseway in action here.
"If you're a Pulseway and Apple user, your voice just got way more powerful," said Marius Mihalec, founder and CEO of Pulseway. "Our integration enables IT admins to resolve critical IT issues effortlessly, regardless of their location or situation, and without having to press a single button. Remote work is here to stay, and that means IT teams need to be more agile in the ways they support their clients and businesses. With Siri Shortcuts for Pulseway, you get the power of the world's leading mobile RMM solution combined with intuitive voice control that makes IT management simple and efficient."
"If you're a Pulseway and Apple user, your voice just got way more powerful," said Marius Mihalec, founder and CEO of Pulseway. "Our integration enables IT admins to resolve critical IT issues effortlessly, regardless of their location or situation, and without having to press a single button. Remote work is here to stay, and that means IT teams need to be more agile in the ways they support their clients and businesses. With Siri Shortcuts for Pulseway, you get the power of the world's leading mobile RMM solution combined with intuitive voice control that makes IT management simple and efficient."
The demand for mobile IT management continues to soar as the majority of Pulseway users – 56% – leverage the company's mobile application for day-to-day IT management over the web interface. Siri Shortcuts for Pulseway is the latest innovation in the company's continued investment in mobile RMM.
In a further enhancement for mobile users, Pulseway recently launched iOS Mobile Widgets. Based on the web dashboard concept launched last year, these deliver an instant overview of all critical systems straight from the home page of any iOS device to make it even easier for users to monitor their systems wherever they are.
Other notable product updates include an improved Remote Control engine that delivers 3x performance improvements on Windows as well as clipboard file transfer.
About Pulseway
MMSOFT Design, Ltd. is the maker of Pulseway, a mobile-first IT management software that helps busy IT administrators look after their IT infrastructure on the go. With an easy to use interface, Pulseway delivers automation workflows that fix issues before they become a program and remote control that empowers IT to support users from anywhere at anytime. Pulseway is used by over 10,000 businesses worldwide including DELL, Louis Vuitton, Canon and Siemens. For more information, visit http://www.pulseway.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Victoria Boryaeva, Pulseway, +353 857464649, victoria.boryaeva@pulseway.com
SOURCE Pulseway