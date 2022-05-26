The first ever Heart of Scrum conference will be held by the Scrum Training Institute and Trifork, on August 8th and 9th, with the masterclasses on August 10th and 11th at Rosen College in Orlando, Florida. Our speakers include: the father of Scrum Jeff Sutherland, Dr. Alistair Cockburn, Linda Rising and Jens Østergaard. We will be giving away five tickets every month. Visit our website at heartofscrum.org/conference2022 for more information.
ORLANDO, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first ever Heart of Scrum conference will be held by the Scrum Training Institute and Trifork, on August 8th and 9th, with the masterclasses on August 10th and 11th at Rosen College in Orlando, Florida.
The Heart of Scrum conference is a refreshing alternative for Scrum professionals. It is a mixture of lightning talks in the morning, hands-on workshops in the afternoon, and a wide range of Masterclasses digging deep. Focus on the Heart of Scrum.
Conference talks are normally appetizers for you to go home and dig deeper on your own. We help you do that digging. In our sessions attendees can pick and choose between in-depth topics they are passionate about and get to the Heart of Scrum with some of the best agile experts in the world. Among our panel of experts attending will be:
- Jeff Sutherland, the father of Scrum
- Dr. Alistair Cockburn, a pioneer in Agile development
- Linda Rising, a recipient of the World Agility Forum Lifetime Achievement award
- Jens Østergaard, the first certified Scrum practitioner and the brains behind this conference
- Avi Schneier, a Principal Consultant for Agile Transformations
- Bob Payne, the host of the Agile Toolkit Podcast
- John Gillespie, a technology and transformations expert
- Joakim Sundén, a consultant at Crisp and co-author of Kanban in Action
- Fabian Schwartz, the co-creator of the Scrum in Hardware guide
"When I look back at my IT career, working and talking with great people, I have realized there is nothing as good as empowered people communicating closely together solving problems," said Ostergaard.
You won't want to miss your chance to learn from our expert Agile and Scrum speakers, and we don't want you to miss out either! Follow us on instagram @scrumtraininginstitute for a chance to win a ticket! We will be giving away five tickets every month. Visit our website at Heartofscrum.org for more information.
About Scrum Training Institute
With over 20 years of experience, Scrum Training Institute offers the best certification courses. Founded by Jens Ostergaard, who has successfully certified more than 10,000 people in over 28 countries, Scrum Training Institute offers Scrum Master (CSM), Scrum Product Owner (CSPO), and Scrum@Scale certifications.
About Trifork GOTO Conferences
GOTO Conferences is the leading software development conference designed for team leads, architects, project managers, developers and all Agile working professionals. As software developers ourselves, we wanted to create a great learning and social experience. Agile is a natural part of our conferences and we always seek to present influential thought leaders combined with the latest trends in the Agile world.
