PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Horizon Corporation has entered into an agreement with Green Circle Life to provide access to benefits, human resources (HR), wellness programs and corporate communications in one place through the patented SmartFHR platform. The platform is personalized with First Horizon branding and provides access to benefits summaries via web, iOS and Android. Associates and their family members can use the app to learn about health insurance, 401k plans and voluntary benefits, as well as have access to company handbooks and participate in wellness programs.
"We turned to Green Circle Life to improve the communication of our benefits and resources as well as encourage greater participation in wellness programs," said Tammy LoCascio, SEVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, First Horizon Corporation. "With SmartFHR, we can bring HR, health and wellness together in a single app with multiple channels of communication. This is important as our workforce continues to make adjustments during COVID-19 and we endeavor to drive organization-wide engagement and utilization."
The platform includes personalized wellness programs and challenges, designed to encourage healthier behaviors. Executives at First Horizon wanted to provide associates with a convenient and user-friendly experience that will help them stay engaged, productive and healthy in the workforce. Additionally, management and associates can use the app's multi-channel communications services to stay in touch and further promote a positive work environment.
"First Horizon has been widely-recognized for many of its culture of wellness initiatives. Having the opportunity to work with them to develop and build a positive and productive environment for their associates is extremely rewarding," said Dinesh Sheth, CEO of Green Circle Life. "By centralizing all HR and benefits services in one platform, First Horizon associates and their family members can take advantage of all their benefits and generate a greater return on benefit investment."
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE:FHN), with $84 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at http://www.FirstHorizon.com.
About Green Circle Life
Green Circle Life offers the patented web and SmartFHR app-based platform for employers to engage employees and their families using multi-channel communications to live happier, healthier and more productive lives. This helps employers attract and retain talent as they offer a branded personalized app for employees to access all their benefits and services, condition management programs, wellness programs and live coaching, which leads to more workforce creativity, better healthcare outcomes, lower healthcare costs and improved profitability through a culture of holistic wellbeing.
The Green Circle Life suite of services are designed for a multi-generational workforce and segmented as HR, Health and Wellness, which are HIPAA and EEOC compliant. These services are fully integrated with each other and can be deployed individually or expanded as company needs evolve over time. For more information, visit http://www.greencirclelife.com and follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Ayesha Jamil, William Mills Agency, +1 (678) 781-7230, ayesha@williammills.com
SOURCE Green Circle Life