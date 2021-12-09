CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileDemand, provider of rugged tablets, cases, and mobile all-in-one computing solutions for enterprise productivity, today announced the launch of a rugged, patented, and feature-rich xCase for the new Lenovo Tab K10. With its durable rugged construction, extreme protection, and unlimited mounting solutions, the xCase extends the tablet's capabilities even further. Mobile workers among energy, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare industries who rely on the Tab K10 benefit from a rugged device that can withstand the inevitable bumps, drops, and spills. Through its partnership with Lenovo OEM Solutions, MobileDemand is the preferred provider of Industrial Grade rugged cases for the Tab K10. The new xCase will be available for pre-order in December 2021. https://www.ruggedtabletpc.com/rugged-lenovo-tablet-cases
Proven rugged
The xCase for Lenovo Tab K10 meets MIL-STD-810H from a 5-foot drop and has sealed ports to protect from dust and water—allowing companies to work efficiently while protecting their investment. The case is lightweight to support mobile applications yet highly durable for tough jobs where off-the-shelf, consumer solutions would fail.
Mount to almost anything
With the xCase, the Tab K10 can be mounted where the work is. It includes a snap plate for an easy-to-use and implement, patented Snap Mount system. The optional mounting rail is ultra-slim and sturdy, adding functionality in the field to mount the device to walls, beams, sides of machinery, counters, desks, cabs of vehicles, and even secure mounting in forklifts. The mount is engineered for quick insertion and release of the Tab K10 tablet. An innovative magnetic mount system is available for attaching to metal walls, sides of machinery, and vehicles without having to drill holes.
Add-on functionality
With a long-standing commitment of providing add-on functionality to the mobile workforce, MobileDemand will continue to seek opportunities to enhance the case to include productivity-boosting components such as integrated barcode scanner, three-in-one payment modules, magstripe readers, and more—expanding the frontline worker's capabilities while protecting the investment.
Easy to carry and hold
With the end user in mind, the case features ergonomic considerations like a glove-fitting back hand strap and convenient briefcase handle. These standard accessories make the tablet easy to carry and hold while in use and secures the tablet in the hands of workers, reducing its chance of being dropped.
About the Lenovo Tab K10
The enterprise-ready and highly customizable Android-based Tab K10 will fit the needs of any business, with a battery that lasts all day, as well as a battery-less option for stationary and always-on displays. The Tab K10 offers a spacious and clear workspace on its 10.3" FHD touchscreen as well.
"We are proud to partner with Lenovo to enable the mobile workforce to bring the Android-based Tab K10 into rugged environments," said Matt Miller, President and CTO of MobileDemand. "The xCase will take customers to new heights in productivity beyond simple tablet-style functionality. We look forward to the innovation to come through our partnership."
Barry Bates, Global Head of Portfolio, Lenovo OEM Solutions stated, "Lenovo's Tablet business has been growing at a tremendous pace, and within our OEM solutions business, the need for purpose-built mobile solutions is increasing as well. Having a commercial-grade tablet is only part of the equation; you have to offer customers a complete solution, and Mobile Demand has helped us provide that complete solution with their amazing case and mounting options."
The rugged xCase for Lenovo Tab K10 is available for pre-order in December 2021 as a standalone xCase or a bundled solution; a ready-to-deploy, fully assembled Tab K10 tablet with a screen protector installed in a rugged xCase.
About MobileDemand
MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD 810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more and contact MobileDemand, visit http://www.ruggedtabletpc.com.
About Lenovo OEM Solutions
Lenovo, through its OEM Solutions business, provides secure, reliable hardware and services to design purpose-built appliances and solve industry pain points. Please refer to its website for additional details on this line of business. https://techtoday.lenovo.com/us/en/solutions/oem
About Lenovo
Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more, visit https://www.lenovo.com for the latest news via its StoryHub.
