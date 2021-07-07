BOSTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Indemnity, a specialty insurance agency dedicated to professional liability products for lawyers and law firms, has announced the opening of a new office in Boston.
Located within Boston's 16th tallest building, First Indemnity's new offices at One Beacon Street in Boston will house six members of company's production underwriting department. The new Boston office will be led by John Randolph, First Indemnity's assistant vice president.
"We're excited to continue to grow as a company, and to have the opportunity to open an office in Boston on the city's prestigious Beacon Hill," Randolph noted. "As the need for our professional liability products, lawyer program and commercial business products continues to increase, we have expanded our underwriting capacity. The result of that expansion is the need for more physical space. One Beacon Street is a beautiful, iconic and ideal place for our team."
While the financial terms of the lease remain private, First Indemnity has signed a 10-year lease for the 3,222 square feet its new office will occupy. Once home to Commercial Union Insurance Company, One Beacon Street joins First Indemnity's six other locations in New York, Tampa, Fla., Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. The company is headquartered in Lynn, Mass.
Founded in 1989, First Indemnity Insurance Group has continued to build its risk management skill sets for the legal community. The company's seasoned team, including in-house underwriters, prides itself on providing specialty insurance expertise and the highest level of customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit http://www.firstindemnity.net
