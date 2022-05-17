First Indemnity Insurance Agency, Inc. has been assigned a Performance Assessment of PA-3 (Strong) by AM Best, which noted the outlook assigned to the assessment is stable.
BOSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Indemnity Insurance Agency, Inc. has been assigned a Performance Assessment of PA-3 (Strong) by AM Best, which noted the outlook assigned to the assessment is stable.
According to AM Best, "This assessment reflects First Indemnity's strong underwriting capabilities, strong governance and internal controls, strong financial condition, strong organizational talent and strong depth and breadth of relationships."
With more than 30 years as a managing general agent specializing in professional liability insurance products for legal professionals, First Indemnity is pleased to receive this assessment from AM Best.
"We put tremendous effort into ensuring the insurance products we offer, not just to lawyers but also accountants and other professional service businesses, are carefully designed to provide maximum value and coverage to our clients," noted Andrew Biggio, program manager at First Indemnity. "Of course, as this assessment demonstrates, we also take exceptional care with our internal reviews, underwriting and compliance to ensure we maintain the best-in-class operational practices necessary to warrant such designations."
Further comments from AM Best related to its PA-3 Performance Assessment by AM Best included this: "The company's financial performance indicators are assessed as strong. First Indemnity has recorded stable and profitable overall earnings over multiple periods. Operations are oriented as a capital efficient, small independent business. The current operations are within the financial capacity of the organization and are expected to remain as such. All insurance risk is placed outside the organization with no exposures retained by First Indemnity."
For more information about AM Best, its Performance Assessments and all pertinent disclosures, please see AM Best's website.
ABOUT FIRST INDEMNITY
Founded in 1989, First Indemnity Insurance Group has continued to build its risk management skill sets for the legal community. The company's seasoned team, including in-house underwriters, prides itself on providing specialty insurance expertise and the highest level of customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit http://www.firstindemnity.net.
ABOUT AM BEST
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit http://www.ambest.com.
