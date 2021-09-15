CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finzly, a fintech provider of modern banking solutions, announced today that First Internet Bank, the nation's first state-chartered, FDIC-insured institution to operate entirely online, has chosen Finzly as its payments modernization partner for all its payment rails. As a leader in the branchless delivery of banking services, the Bank will harness Finzly's award-winning payment hub, Payment Galaxy, to augment, consolidate and transform its payments experience.
Payment Galaxy is part of Finzly's open, cloud-based digital banking platform, BankOS, positioning the bank to support immediate and future innovation initiatives.
The partnership will make use of Finzly's expertise, and its scalable, future-proof, cloud-native technology, to provide a cost-effective, comprehensive and end-to-end solution to implement all the payment rails for First Internet Bank, including ACH, Fedwire, RTP, FedNow and SWIFT. Finzly's solution provides a single interface and a uniform experience for all the payment rails and offers straight-through processing from initiation and smart routing through to clearing and settlement. By integrating with its existing core, Finzly's digital banking platform allows First Internet Bank to accelerate payment innovation without the need for core replacement or a massive core overhaul. The solution also supports the global payment messaging standards, ISO 20022, and will help the bank to offer real-time payments, including the TCH's RTP and test FedNow services early next year, as part of their pilot testing.
"Finzly's exemplary approach to innovation,, customer experience and compliance perfectly aligns with our desire to serve both customers and Bank associates with cutting-edge solutions and products. Their hub provides a simple payment solution from a single platform, delivering the best possible experience at every touchpoint," noted First Internet Bank SVP, Chief Information Officer Craig Fortner.
"First Internet Bank distinguishes itself through the use of technology to adapt to challenges through collaboration, innovation and customer focus. We are delighted that Finzly's award-winning products can help them be innovative, agile and flexible, to serve their customers without being hamstrung by the limitations of their core," said Booshan Rengachari, founder and CEO, Finzly. "Payments are at the epicenter of today's digital transformation and we are happy to be part of the bank's state-of-the-art response to the industry and customer needs."
About Finzly
Finzly connects financial institutions with customers through a modern digital banking experience and an efficient, real-time payment services hub. Freeing financial institutions from core system limitations, Finzly's open, cloud-based bank operating system, BankOS, enables transformation and innovation at the speed of fintech. With freedom to adopt solutions from Finzly and third parties of choice, financial institutions can implement apps in three simple steps – subscribe, try and launch. Serving customers across North America, Finzly has been modernizing international banking and treasury management solutions since 2012. For more information, visit http://www.finzly.com
About First Internet Bank
First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at http://www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.
