LONDON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors, the often overlooked generation when it comes to coaching, have finally got access to an online program which addresses their exact needs – thanks to mindset mentor, coach and author George Jerjian.
Shockingly, new research by Ipsos Mori revealed that over two thirds (69%) of Americans do not see retirement as a happy place. And nearly a quarter of the people surveyed saw old age as 'decline and disintegration' (24%). Inspired to reverse this trend, George has created an innovative new program, Dare to Discover Your Purpose, which provides those approaching retirement with the action steps, accountability, support and community to make sure they instead have a positive experience of later life.
The 8-module program uses his D.A.R.E process, a proven 4 step framework that has helped George and his clients to navigate retirement with intention and purpose. DARE stands for discover, assimilate, rewire, expand:
- DISCOVER the 3 myths of retirement and the true cost and damage of retirement
- ASSIMILATE a new understanding of your mind, so as to get clear on what you really want
- REWIRE your belief so that you can create and impress a vision of what you really want
- EXPAND your vision and in so doing achieve your passion, purpose and potential
Each of the eight course modules comes with an online video lesson, an audio, a transcription, and an exercise guidebook to help participants understand the process in detail; weekly coaching for 8 weeks to help implement the learnings and Q&A; free membership of The Retirement Rebels Club – a Facebook community who connect, nurture and support each other. The course is available for $397: https://retirementrebellion.thinkific.com/
George Jerjian is the original 'Retirement Rebel': a former financial adviser on a mission to help the generation that coaching often overlooks. An author, Emmy award-winning producer, international speaker and business consultant, life has given him successes and failures. Now it's all about making a difference by lifting the lid on the outdated concept that we all walk unquestioningly towards: retirement. It's time for baby boomers to embrace a new mindset – at a stage of life when they need it most. Dare to Discover Your Purpose sets them on that path.
*700 respondents (aged 55-75) surveyed in January 2020 by IPSOS Mori.