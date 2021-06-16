ARLINGTON, Texas, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Rate, a leading provider of financial technology and services to the wealth management industry, announced today that the firm has been named a five-time Finalist in the 2021 wealthmanagement.com Industry Awards Program, the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. More than 900 entries were received from 346 companies, an increase of over 40% from previous years.
"We are thrilled to see that the recent release of our completely re-architected and enhanced platform of reporting innovations, driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), has been so well received by the industry and recognized multiple times for helping advisors and their firms better manage their businesses," said Emily Traxler, Chief Business Development Officer for First Rate. "These investments are bringing the latest technologies to helping wealth firms scale advice, while driving productivity and delivering an outstanding client experience."
A judging panel of industry experts and luminaries recognized First Rate across a broad spectrum of Technology Provider categories, including:
Technology Disruptors and Account Aggregation – "Artificial Intelligence Engine"
First Rate developed an artificial intelligence and machine learning engine called ArtIE, designed to ingest and aggregate data from structured and unstructured sources, including but not limited to PDFs, electronic images, HTML files, scans, regulatory filings, and more using DNN (Deep Neural Network) and CNN (Convolutional Neural Network) methods.
Artificial Intelligence – "AI Driven Innovation Solution"
First Rate's latest innovations, driven by AI, include several new on-demand reporting technology solutions, powerful data aggregation, and intelligent data insights.
Portfolio Management, Accounting and Reporting – "Innovative Client Reporting Solution"
First Rate's enhanced CORE engine provides a comprehensive reporting solution that is configurable and supported by the best data in the industry. It includes compelling visual display capabilities and intelligent data analytics supported by AI-driven workflow automation.
Chief Technology Officer of the Year – Bo McWilliams, First Rate CTO
In 2020, Bo McWilliams, led the creation of an Innovation Lab in Pune, India. This investment into innovation has allowed First Rate to rebrand and transition from solely performance experts to now leaders and disruptors in the wealth management industry when it comes to client reporting, ESG strategy implementation, and data analytics.
"Advisors and wealth management firms have so many choices when it comes to technology and we are very excited to be recognized as an industry leader with our new reporting innovations," said Traxler. "We are looking forward to celebrating the winners in person at the Wealthies Gala Event in New York City this coming September."
About First Rate
First Rate exists to help wealth management companies grow and thrive as stewards of their clients' investments. Our innovative services and solutions help financial firms create absolute transparency, enhance efficiency, and empower advisors to create more meaningful and intelligent investment strategies for their clients. It's technology as it should be.
First Rate's flexible and intelligent solutions adapt to the evolving demands and complex challenges of the wealth management industry. With a proven track record including more than 30 years of experience, our relentless focus on meeting the diverse needs of our partners is unmatched in the industry. Through data aggregation, performance calculation, compelling client reporting, and intelligent data analytics backed by a powerful AI engine, our innovative technologies enable wealth managers to grow their business by enhancing efficiency and providing strategic value to investors.
