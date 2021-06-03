ARLINGTON, Texas, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Rate, a leading provider of financial technology and services to the wealth management industry, today announced a partnership with Purpose Capital Advisors, a leader in sustainable and impact investing. Purpose Capital Advisors will utilize First Rate's ESG analytics and performance reporting innovations to meaningfully enhance the value and reach of the Blue Chip Sustainable Funds research.
The Blue Chip Sustainable Funds research methodology considers the universe of sustainable mutual funds and ETFs available to U.S. investors through the eyes of a main street investor looking for cost-effective strategies with track records that support the notion of long-term buy and hold positions. For financial advisors, Blue Chip Sustainable Funds can be considered as building blocks in the construction of globally diversified sustainable and impact investing portfolios.
Purpose Capital Advisors maintains an inclusive universe of sustainable funds comprised of domestic funds applying ESG inclusionary and exclusionary screens, as well as impact investing, and faith- and values-based approaches. The funds are segmented into 20 investment categories (e.g., large-cap US stocks, emerging market bonds, etc.) and Blue Chip Sustainable Funds are identified based on performance and costs relative to asset class peers and common benchmarks.
"Blue Chip Sustainable Funds invest in a cost-effective manner and have desirable historical performance relative to peers and benchmarks," said Jonathan Firestein, Founder of Purpose Capital Advisors. "We are proud to contribute to the democratization of sustainable investing by sharing the Blue Chip Sustainable Funds research. The research is designed to save wealth managers and individual investors time by identifying potential fits for portfolios. We recommend it as a starting point for your own research because it is not investment advice, particularly as sustainable investing is most rewarding when it is highly customized to the values of the wealth owner."
ESG and impact investing with sustainable funds have entered the mainstream as flows into sustainable funds have increased tenfold in the past two years. Inflows quadrupled from $5.4 billion in 2018 to $21.4 billion in 2019. In 2020 inflows measured $51.1 billion, constituting nearly a quarter of overall net flows into stock and bond mutual funds in the U.S. (data from Morningstar https://www.morningstar.com/articles/1019195/a-broken-record-flows-for-us-sustainable-funds-again-reach-new-heights)
"We are honored and excited to work with Purpose Capital Advisors to develop this important research on sustainable funds," said Bo McWilliams, Chief Technology Officer of First Rate. "We believe sustainable investing is the future for wealth management clients and professionals, and we have invested significantly in our new Innovations platform to deliver ESG analytics and reporting technology to make sustainable investing more efficient and cost-effective."
Blue Chip Sustainable Funds research has been further enhanced via partnerships with leading ESG data analytics providers OWL Analytics and FinMason. Combining strategic inputs for public benefit, Blue Chip Sustainable Funds has partnered with technology to make sustainable investing more accessible to all investors. For more information about the Blue Chip Sustainable Funds, please download the latest Blue Chip Sustainable Funds Report and newsletter (https://firstrate.com/blue-chip-fund-research)
About First Rate
First Rate exists to help wealth management companies grow and thrive as stewards of their clients' investments. Our innovative services and solutions help financial firms create absolute transparency, enhance efficiency, and empower advisors to create more meaningful and intelligent investment strategies for their clients. It's technology as it should be. First Rate's flexible and intelligent solutions adapt to the evolving demands and complex challenges of the wealth management industry. With a proven track record including more than 30 years of experience, our relentless focus on meeting the diverse needs of our partners is unmatched in the industry. Through data aggregation, performance calculation, compelling client reporting, and intelligent data analytics backed by a powerful AI engine, our innovative technologies enable wealth managers to grow their business by enhancing efficiency and providing strategic value to investors.
Website: http://www.FirstRate.com
About Purpose Capital Advisors
Purpose Capital Advisors partners with passionate people and organizations to develop and implement sustainable and impact investing programs. Together, we pursue triple-bottom-line investing: financial return, positive social and environmental impact, and self-actualization through contribution to legacy. We connect investments with values and have been growing the Blue Chip Sustainable Funds research since 2013.
Website: http://www.PurposeCapitalAdvisors.com
Important Disclosures
Nothing in this Press Release should be interpreted as constituting an offer of (or any solicitation of an offer in connection with) any securities, investment products or services by any member of First Rate or Purpose Capital Advisors (and nothing herein constitutes or should be construed as being advice relating thereto). The information presented in this Press Release has been developed internally and/or obtained from third party sources believed to be reliable; however, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of such information. There is no assurance that the views or strategies discussed are suitable for all investments or will yield positive outcomes. Predictions, opinions and other information contained in this Press Release speak only as of the date they are made, and First Rate assumes no duty to, and does not undertake, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. References to markets, asset classes, and sectors are generally regarding the corresponding market index. Indexes are unmanaged statistical composites and cannot be invested into directly. Index performance is not indicative of the performance of any investment and do not reflect fees, expenses, or sales charges. All performance referenced is historical and is no guarantee of future results.
Media Contact
Timothy Welsh, Nexus Strategy, LLC, 415-847-4874, tim@nexus-strategy.com
SOURCE First Rate