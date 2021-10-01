SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Secured Administrators announces Robert Seolas as CEO rebrands as Autto.
First Secured Administrators, innovators in single-source SaaS solutions for auto dealerships, announced today the completion of a major rebranding as Autto.
In business since 2018, the new name, brand identity, and company website were designed to more easily connect with the car dealers it was created to serve. Guiding the rebrand was Rob Seolas, Autto's newly appointed CEO.
"FSA was originally created to help car dealers use better software to increase the profitability of their vehicle service programs, but the name under-communicated the programs benefits and the long-term vision of the company," said Seolas. "Rebranding as Autto allows us to change the way independent dealers use software & technology to gain full financial control. As dealers ourselves, we know how running a dealership can turn into a daily grind, and our platform gives dealers full financial control back over their cash flow while increasing profits and customer satisfaction."
As an integrated SaaS solution, Autto simplifies the sales process of dealers. Meanwhile, the increased profit generated by the program provides much-needed cash flow and gives dealers full financial control over the proceeds.
Visit Autto.com to see how the rebrand clarifies the many advantages of Autto's integrated, easy-to-use vehicle service platform.
