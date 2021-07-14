SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firstboard.io™ Announces Partnership with Diligent Corporation
FirstBoard.io, a curated network of highly qualified and diverse technology leaders seeking corporate director roles, today announced a new partnership with Diligent Corporation, the global leader in SaaS governance, risk and compliance (GRC).
"Despite the corporate performance studies that have shown time and again that diversity at both the board and management levels correlates to higher financial performance, most tech boards are still male-dominated," said Rita Scroggin, founder of Firstboard.io.
"Our mission is to increase diversity in the boardroom to help companies succeed. We do this by curating and surfacing a talented group of board-ready female leaders in the technology industry, all of whom have exceptional experiences and skills. We are thrilled to be supported by Diligent on this important mission."
The partnership includes financial support and strategic support to Firstboard.io, including introductions to key members of the tech ecosystem who are in positions to appoint new board directors. Firstboard.io will also join Diligent's Director Network and collaborate with the SaaS GRC leader on board diversity initiatives.
"Diligent has long championed women in the workplace. In my current role as an executive and board member, I know that improvements have been made, but there is still so much more to achieve," said Lisa Edwards, president and COO of Diligent. "As more and more companies, including Diligent, look to align diversity and ESG metrics to overall company performance, these partnerships – which focus on gender equality at the board level – are crucial to these important goals."
"A variety of initiatives and organizations have been founded in recent years to increase the number of women on boards. FirstBoard.io is unique because of its focus on women who are board-ready and can begin adding value on day one in the boardroom," said Scroggin. "With support from leading and influential organizations like Diligent, we are confident that once connections are made to boards, all of our highly qualified candidates will be appointed in the near future. They represent the best and brightest leaders from companies such as AWS, GitHub, HBO, Microsoft, Puppet, Salesforce and many more."
About FirstBoard.io
FirstBoard.io is a curate collective of diverse technology leaders who have been in in key operating roles at startups and private and public technology companies. FirstBoard.io is an invite-only community of highly qualified women who have been selected based on criteria including technical depth, operational leadership and go to market experience, amongst other criteria.
FirstBoard.io does not charge its members a fee. For more information on members of the FirstBoard.io mission, please visit https://www.firstboard.io
About Diligent Corporation
Diligent is the largest governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, serving more than one million users from over 25,000 organizations around the globe. Our modern GRC platform ensures boards, executives and other leaders have a holistic, integrated view of audit, risk, information security, ethics and compliance across the organization.
Diligent brings technology, insights and confidence to leaders so they can build more effective, equitable and successful organizations. We empower 79% of the Fortune 500, 90% of the FTSE 100 and 83% of the ASX 200 to improve their bottom line, keep pace with stakeholder expectations and create lasting, positive impact on the world.
For more information visit http://www.diligent.com
For press contact:
415-851-3446
Media Contact
Rita Scroggin, Firstboard.io, +1 4156916208, contact@firstboard.io
SOURCE Firstboard.io