SEATTLE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firstech, the maker of Compustar and DroneMobile connected car solutions, has announced that it will begin shipping the KP2 Keyless Touchpad (FT-KP2) in July 2021. KP2 is a windshield-mounted touchpad that gives drivers the ability to lock, unlock, and share their vehicles without the use of a key, remote, or smartphone.
In daily use, the KP2 Touchpad functions as a convenient replacement for car keys for unlocking and locking the doors. To lock/arm the vehicle's doors, the driver simply needs to hold the "Lock" button on the KP2. When the driver is ready to hit the road, they can unlock the doors by entering their 4-6 digit PIN code onto the windshield mounted touchpad. The KP2's upgraded capacitive touch sensors respond quickly for drivers who are on the go.
KP2 now supports two separate PIN codes, one reserved for the vehicle owner ("Master PIN") and one reserved for shared drivers ("Guest PIN"). The Guest PIN code is time-sensitive and will expire on the time/date appointed by the vehicle owner via the DroneMobile smartphone app. In order to enable Guest PIN codes, the KP2 must be installed with a KL1 KeyLocker, which Firstech released in Spring 2020.
Guest PIN codes make the KP2 an ideal solution for car sharing situations. Whether a vehicle owner is hosting out-of-town guests or using car-sharing services such as Turo or Getaround, he/she could share PIN codes with other drivers without revealing his/her own Master PIN code. The KP2 will eventually be included with every Drone KL1 KeyLocker, giving car sharers an all-in-one vehicle and key management solution.
Installation of the KP2 Keyless Touchpad is simple, requiring only a single connection to a compatible Firstech remote starter, alarm, or KeyLocker. As usual, Firstech offers an array of programming methods via desktop, smartphone, or Firstech's proprietary "OP-500" option programmer.
KP2 is Firstech's fourth touchpad release. Previous models include the KP1 and the RPS TOUCH, one of Firstech's best-selling accessories over the past ten years. In comparison to previous models, the KP2 features a new "OEM"-style interface, unbranded design, and two additional digits for code programming. Internally, the KP2 boasts significant upgrades to its memory and processor, improving the speed, responsiveness and reliability of the touchpad.
As a standalone accessory, KP2 will start at $49.99 MSRP. KL1 KeyLocker systems bundled with the KP2 will retail at $199.99 MSRP. If you are interested in learning more about the KP2 Keyless Touchpad, please visit http://www.myfirstech.com or email Firstech's sales team at orders@myfirstech.com.
