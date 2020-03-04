ALBANY, N.Y., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, and unified communications services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that it has enhanced its Cloud Communications offering with the introduction of two new cloud-based solutions – Accession Meeting and Cloud Contact Center -- that serve as powerful collaboration tools for modern enterprise organizations.
These enhanced capabilities are just the latest example of FirstLight's ongoing strategy to offer additional communications solutions leveraged by its low-latency fiber network.
Accession Meeting is part of the Unified Communications Accession Suite, a cloud-based platform that features video conferencing and presentation tools accessible to multiple endpoints such as laptops, desktops, and mobile devices. Powered by Metaswitch, Accession Meeting supports conferences with up to 100 participants, and includes desktop sharing, conference recording, and other features.
Cloud Contact Center, powered by Intermedia, in partnership with Metaswitch, allows organizations to manage in-house contact centers, help desks, and other customer service operations more efficiently using a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform without the need for expensive equipment. Cloud Contact Center offers a number of sophisticated call features including live call monitoring, whisper, and barge-in, real-time call graphical dashboards, interactive voice response, and preferred agent routing.
Integrated with FirstLight's Cloud Communications platform, Cloud Contact Center also allows for ease of automated billing, reservations, and voice recognition functions.
"Both of these services provide customers with unparalleled features that allow for sophisticated customer interactions," said Maura Mahoney, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Management. "Essentially, these solutions allow companies of all sizes to access the features and capabilities it needs to operate at peak performance all at an affordable cost. This would be virtually would be inaccessible for many organizations without an enormous investment in capital, labor, and time. These solutions now level the playing field."
Both solutions are quickly and easily scalable. They can be used with existing equipment and caters to a workforce that is increasingly remote and mobile, allowing operations to be conducted from multiple devices in multiple locations.
FirstLight has introduced a number of solutions in recent months designed for enterprise customers with "always-on" connectivity needs including SD-WAN, encrypted wavelength service, and managed solutions including managed router and firewall.
"We've built one of the largest fiber networks in the Northeast that acts as the backbone for a number of unified communications and cloud solutions which empower organizations to better connect with their customers, prospects, and employees," said Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "We continue to listen to our customers and evolve with them, allowing our customers to stay in close contact with their customers, employees, vendors and stakeholders through innovation and technology."
About FirstLight
FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our 19,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and unified communications services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.
To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Maura Mahoney
617-571-1927