HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, has been selected to provide property management services for The Icon. The Icon is in Miami Beach's exclusive South of Fifth Street district; adjacent to the Miami Beach Marina and walking distance to world-class dining and nightlife.
Completed in 2005, the Icon is a 40-story high-rise that towers over beautiful Biscayne Bay from Alton Road. Renowned architect Philippe Starck and developer Jorge Perez combined form and function to deliver a luxurious resident lifestyle enhanced with city and water views from every room. The Icon's 281 residences include the most high-end features imaginable; walk-in closets; European cabinetry; 9-foot-high ceilings and expansive terraces; state-of-the-art kitchens and elegant bathrooms with marble throughout.
The award-winning Icon enjoys numerous amenities: a fully equipped fitness center and spa; two swimming pools; library; billiards room; and event rooms suited for business, entertainment, and recreation. Services include round-the-clock security and receptionists, concierge services, valet parking and dry cleaning.
"We look forward to a long and satisfying relationship with FirstService Residential", said John Stimmel, Board President at the Icon.
"We are excited and honored to again serve the residents and board members of the Icon", said Chris Hevia, vice president, South Florida High Rise, FirstService Residential. "We look forward to providing the exceptional service and management solutions that will continue to elevate the service standards and resident lifestyles."
