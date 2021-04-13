SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading community management company, was awarded the management contract for Whisman Station and all of its associated sub-associations in Santa Clara, California. FirstService Residential started managing the 358-unit mixed-use community on March 1, 2021.
Whisman Station Homeowners Association is a master-planned community composed of a mixture of single-family homes and townhomes. Its sub-associations include The Reserves, Town Square and Whisman Park at Whisman Station. Residents enjoy shared amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and a full-service spa.
"I am beyond excited to partner with Whisman Station and all of its associated sub-associations," said Heather Peters, business development director at FirstService Residential. "Our team is now supporting Whisman Station, The Reserves, Town Square and Whisman Park, offering our depth of resources and board education to help build a sense of community for the ultimate resident experience."
Whisman Station is located in the heart of Silicon Valley with nearby recreational parks, golf courses, Caltrain and renowned corporations such as Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft and Yahoo.
The neighborhood is surrounded by parks, and recreational areas, including Shoreline Park and an 18-hole golf course. The area also features a variety of top-rated educational institutions.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector.
