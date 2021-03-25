CANTON, Mass., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, recently contracted to provide full-service property management services to the Church Elms Condominium in Braintree, Massachusetts.
"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Church Elms," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's experience and knowledge of the local market will ensure a successful partnership with this impressive property for years to come¬¬¬."
This low-rise residential building offers its residents an ideal location – minutes from Route 93, a less than 15-minute walk from Quincy Adams Train Station and a 5-minute walk to numerous restaurants, retail shops and banks.
"Partnering with Church Elms expands our presence in the New England market," said Bryan Hughes, CPM®, CMCA®, president, New England, FirstService Residential. "Our proven track record of budget optimization and financial transparency coupled with the technology and in-house maintenance are a few of the reasons the board of Church Elms selected FirstService Residential."
