LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has been named winner of the Best B2B Payments Product in the fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.
The winning solution, Enterprise Payments: RTP from Fiserv, enables financial institutions to offer reliable real-time payments connectivity and processing to support the fast-growing RTP® network from The Clearing House (TCH). Millions of transactions are already processed on the RTP network each month, with consistent double-digit monthly growth as new use cases have been adopted.
"Enterprise Payments: RTP is a breakthrough payments processing solution that allows U.S. financial institutions to support the booming demand for real-time payments with an easy to implement yet highly configurable solution," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Fiserv is showcasing their focus on innovation in the B2B payments space and we are proud to recognize the Company as a 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award winner."
Corporate customers of financial institutions utilizing Enterprise Payments: RTP benefit from faster, more accurate payments with greater visibility into their accounts, and can initiate, track, and receive real-time payments from multiple existing channels. Customers can take advantage of early payment discounts by planning exact payment times and receiving immediate confirmation of funds transfers. They can also reduce billing disputes via Requests for Payment (RFPs), Requests for Information (RFIs) and the enhanced remittance messaging capabilities of the RTP network, and reduce the potential for fraud and human error through automated data processing.
"With growing customer demand for instant money movement, real-time payments capability is a critical financial institution strategy," said Dudley White, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Payments Platform, Fiserv. "With Fiserv, financial institutions can build a flexible and differentiated real-time payment offering that meets the needs of retail and corporate customers."
Financial institutions have the flexibility to deploy Enterprise Payments: RTP on premise, as a service or in the cloud. Additionally, they benefit from more accurate and complete data to help minimize risk and improve regulatory reporting.
Enterprise Payments: RTP is built on the Enterprise Payments Platform from Fiserv, which delivers high-performance real-time payment processing across any real-time clearing mechanism, without the need to replace or rebuild existing payments infrastructure.
Fiserv enables money movement for thousands of financial institutions and millions of people and businesses worldwide. As real-time payments proliferate, Fiserv is equipping financial institutions and their customers to respond to the changing payments ecosystem with a suite of solutions for real-time payments including Enterprise Payments Platform, person-to-person payments through Turnkey Service for Zelle® and end-to-end payment processing services through the NOW® gateway.
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.
About FinTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.
Media Contact
James Johnson, FinTech Breakthrough, 213.255.3658, jjohnson@fintechbreakthrough.com
SOURCE FinTech Breakthrough