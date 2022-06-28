In this free webinar, learn about the current trends in healthy aging related to cognitive health. Attendees will learn about published clinical data demonstrating the effects of fisetin's health aging benefits, its mechanisms of action and its safety aspects. The featured speakers will discuss fisetin's wide range of actions and its ability to reduce the impact of age-related neurological diseases on brain function.
TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancement in nutrition and medical sciences have increased life expectancy in most developed countries. However, increased life expectancy brings associated aging problems in a significant proportion of the population. These include neurodegenerative diseases, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, osteoarthritis, atherosclerosis and vision problems. Recent research has identified the accumulation of senescent cells as a contributor to age-related issues. Here, the featured speakers discuss the potential benefits of a little-known nutrient called fisetin for tackling these issues.
Fisetin is a potent, naturally occurring flavanol found in various fruits, vegetables and shrubs. For years, researchers have been studying its capacity to act as an antioxidant and reduce inflammation in the body. In more recent years, researchers have also discovered its benefits in healthy aging and cognitive function. Various studies demonstrate fisetin's range of positive health effects, including its role as an antioxidant and senolytic.
Recently, there has been increased consumer interest in preventative selfcare related to healthy aging, and more specifically, cognitive function. With growing interest in functional products that can help with mental acuity, mood and protect neurological function, one of the challenges is finding ingredients that can both be effective and cross the blood-brain barrier to affect neurological function.
Fisetin has been shown to cross the blood-brain barrier, and research has suggested that it can mitigate oxidative stress within the brain — protecting neurological functions such as memory, cognition and neuron function. Fisetin presents these neuroprotective actions by interacting with and mitigating reactive oxygen species (ROS) which can cause inflammation and damage to cells. These wide range of actions suggest that fisetin can reduce the impact of age-related neurological diseases on brain function.
Join this webinar to examine current consumer health trends related to healthy aging and cognitive health. Review the current scientific understanding around fisetin, its anti-aging and neuroprotective effects and future applications for this potent antioxidant senolytic.
Join Tom Vierhile, VP Strategic Insights, North America, Innova Market Insights; and Erin Hopkins, Director of New Product Development, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., for the live webinar on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Fisetin: A Little-known Nutrient that Could Lead to Breakthroughs in Longevity & Cognitive Health.
