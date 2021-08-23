OREM, Utah, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fishbowl, the No. 1-requested automated solution for inventory management for QuickBooks users, today announced the first Inventory Management + Growth Summit, set for September 28, 2021.
The free online summit is designed to help small- to medium-sized businesses and new entrepreneurs – all of whom have inventory needs – to "Learn, Grow, and Scale," the theme for this year's event.
"SMB owners once saw a need in their market and wanted to dive in and become entrepreneurs. All business owners got their start one way or another, but many of those owners have not received specific training or acquired degrees in business management, marketing, finance or leadership," said John David King, CEO of Fishbowl Inventory. "We hope that through this summit we can ultimately help these men and women learn, grow and scale their businesses. You need to learn first in order to grow. Then you can scale your business the proper way."
Headline speakers for the summit include ABC's Shark Tank investor and FUBU founder/CEO Daymond John, who will lead the inventory management section, along with Intuit® CRO Bobby Morrison and VP of partnerships Gavin Orleow, who will headline the growth track with Navy SEAL John Choate and two-time former MLB MVP Dale Murphy.
"Few things in life beat the experience of being on or working with a great team," said Choate, who will speak to the topic of "How to Build and Lead a Strong Team -- the Right Way." "Too often people look outside their immediate circle for praise or feedback. In reality, nothing beats knowing you have earned the trust and recognition of those with whom you most closely associate, striving daily toward a common goal."
Murphy, the popular Atlanta Braves legend who appeared in seven All-Star Games and earned five Gold Gloves in 18 Major League seasons, will share insight about "Creating a Persevering Mindset."
"It's easy to talk yourself into giving up on something when obstacles arise," Murphy said. "But developing an attitude of never giving up, while not easy, can be a real game-changer. It's amazing what you can accomplish by pushing past the point where you initially considered quitting."
Other featured speakers include the following:
Andrew Smith, managing partner of Savory Fund and co-founder of R&R BBQ, Mo' Bettahs, Swig and more
Blake Modersitzki, managing partner of Pelion Venture Partners
Matt Frisbie, CMO of Little Giant Ladder Systems
Vince DeAngelis, VP of carrier partnerships at Shippo
Joe Hansen, CEO of Buy Box Experts
Salsa Queen, owner of Salsa Queen
Brian Hayes, CFO of NOW CFO
Sophie D'Souza, VP of optimization at Spiralyze
The summit's wide-ranging program is designed for everyone, no matter where they presently stand on their personal career ladder. Whether one is in management, starting out with a company or contemplating a potential career change, summit speakers will help sharpen skills, strategies and inspire further self-growth.
Fishbowl strives to ensure its clients are successful. Through cornerstone products – Fishbowl Online and Fishbowl Desktop – the QuickBooks solution makes it possible for every small business to have the same level of mobile inventory control that large organizations enjoy.
To register for the free Inventory Management + Growth Summit powered by Fishbowl, visit fishbowlinventory.com.
For a sneak peek of the summit, check out this highlight reel at https://fishbowlinventory.wistia.com/medias/q7r4txpb2w.
ABOUT FISHBOWL
Based in Orem, Utah, Fishbowl is the No. 1-requested desktop and online manufacturing and warehouse management solution for QuickBooks, as well as a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. To learn more, visit fishbowlinventory.com.
