OREM, Utah, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fishbowl, the No. 1-requested automated solution for inventory management for QuickBooks users, announced the launch of its new product: Fishbowl Online, a true SaaS solution for inventory management.
Fishbowl Online provides powerful features and integrations that you can also currently find available on Fishbowl Desktop. In addition, the all-new Fishbowl Online Mobile App (FBO Mobile) – available for Apple and Android products – provides the convenience of securely accessing data, scanning items and managing inventory at any time, on any device and from any Wi-Fi-connected location.
"As a company, we are excited to now offer a desktop and online version of our software to allow our customers to pick and choose what works best for their business. This is the next step in our goal to always be innovating for the businesses we work with." said John David King, Fishbowl CEO. "Fishbowl Online allows companies to better streamline their operations while scaling up their businesses."
Businesses can now access inventory on any device that has an Internet connection. With cloud hosting, that data is stored 100 percent remotely on the company's private, dedicated, automatically backed-up server, adding further speed and security, ultimately saving storage, hardware and server maintenance costs.
Additional Fishbowl Online highlights include the following:
- Full-featured inventory management includes stock alerts, reordering, shipping, receiving and more.
- QuickBooks integration means it works seamlessly to ensure inventory and QuickBooks are always in sync.
- Additional integrations include QuickBooks Online, Xero, Amazon, Shopify, WooCommerce, Stripe and more.
- The Fishbowl Online Mobile app means software access and barcode scans can easily be completed with a Wi-Fi-connected smartphone.
- Real-time integrations allow for instantaneous data transfers between connected systems.
As part of a promotional deal, with any purchase of Fishbowl Online, customers can receive QuickBooks Online Advanced at no charge for one year. QuickBooks Online Advanced allows users to organize books, complete tasks faster with automated approvals, reminders and batch invoicing and customized access by role. It also turns invoices into estimates and tracks project profitability with advanced reporting. Further discounts on other Fishbowl packages also are available. Check shop.fishbowlinventory.com for specific details.
Intuit's chief sales officer, Bobby Morrison, alluded to this new QuickBooks-partnered feature during the September Fishbowl Inventory Management + Growth Summit when he encouraged SMBs and entrepreneurs to "see how we're going to invest side-by-side with Fishbowl to ultimately help our customers win in their marketplaces."
"Fishbowl Online, especially when partnered with the new FBO Mobile App, means companies will be able to complete inventory tasks without having to go back to a computer," said Kendrick Hair, Fishbowl CTO. "Simply pick, pack, ship, perform cycle counts, receive shipments, create purchase orders, get low stock notifications, automatically reorder products and more. Companies will now keep inventory management at their fingertips."
For more information on Fishbowl Online and the Fishbowl Online Mobile App, visit http://www.fishbowlinventory.com.
ABOUT FISHBOWL
Based in Orem, Utah, Fishbowl is the No. 1-requested desktop and online manufacturing and warehouse management solution for QuickBooks, as well as a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. To learn more, visit fishbowlinventory.com.
