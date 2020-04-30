NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitango Health, an NYC-based digital health company, is pleased to launch its COVID-19 Assessment and Screening Technology. This innovative solution is immediately available to payors, providers, employers and government agencies to help assess, monitor, and recommend the most appropriate care for at-risk individuals with actionable insights. The platform offers a robust patient engagement solution that is designed to scale and is integrated with remote patient monitoring, care management, and population health components. The technology is offered as a licensed SaaS solution or as an outsourced service.
The platform is designed to enable an end-to-end digital response during these challenging times. It deploys a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guideline-based survey for COVID-19 symptoms that can be sent to specific sub-populations for targeted outreach via web, iOS, or Android device. The technology automatically creates cohorts based on a combination of self-reported responses, individuals' health conditions, and demographic information. Customers can engage cohorts with tailored educational resources, triage individuals with targeted recommendations, generate notifications to care teams, and provide remote care management. Integrated videoconferencing and appointment scheduling bolster remote monitoring endeavors. The platform enables integration with wearable devices to automatically capture biometric data. AI and machine-learning can be deployed to improve risk stratification, helping customers to identify and reach newly at-risk populations, and for predictive analytics and reporting. Customers can easily schedule and configure new campaigns to support the screening cycle.
Apply Fitango Health's Assessment and Screening Technology for use beyond COVID-19. The solution is highly configurable and can be deployed for a variety of use cases. Customers can easily configure the workflow to target colon cancer screening, heart health awareness campaigns, and more. The technology can help track behavioral health, underlying conditions, and recurrences of illness as COVID-19 evolves or new population-level concerns arise. Customers can leverage the screening workflow for general preventative health and population health management, for management of episodic and chronic conditions, and to engage healthy populations in self-care and wellness initiatives.
"We are excited to offer a product to immediately help manage the COVID-19 pandemic and improve health at the population level on a long-term basis," stated Dr. Dov Biran, Founder and CEO of Fitango Health. "Customers will benefit by engaging members directly and remotely with a nimble, highly-customizable technology for population health management that can be easily integrated with legacy systems for reduced costs and better outcomes."
About Fitango Health
Fitango Health is a leading provider of digital health technology built to support the continuum of value-based care. Fitango Health offers a cloud-based, white label solution that is interoperable with existing EHRs and data sources, is available on both web and mobile, and can be rapidly scaled. Product offerings support workflows including care management, remote-patient monitoring, population health and patient engagement, point-of-care referrals and discharge management, custom screenings and assessments, and health analytics and risk stratification tools.
