MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FitnessOnDemand, the leader in on-demand content from the world's most innovative fitness brands and celebrity trainers, this month introduces a new platform evolution for all club operators and their customers. The launch offers club operators the ability to broadcast live streaming, instructor-led fitness classes and integrate them seamlessly with their on-demand content libraries as well as in-studio, live classes in order to give members a total brand experience however they choose to work out today.
The launch pairs Instructor-led, live streamed class functionality with FitnessOnDemand's current platform of more than 1,000 on-demand classes, workouts and specialty content. For instructors this means the ability to offer their trademark classes and interacting live with member participants even if they're not present in the studio. For club operators it offers an opportunity to easily scale-up live classes to include additional, virtual participants; promote top instructors and popular classes to more members; or create special streamed events as premium membership add-ons.
"This isn't simply the addition of functionality to our current technology," says Uday Anumalachetty, divisional vice president, FitnessOnDemand. "It's the next important step in providing integrated, flexible and branded fitness experiences to our club customers, and their members, wherever and however they chose to exercise. Whether people work out in studio with an instructor in their favorite class, now stream that class live at home, or they select on-demand workouts to fit their schedule, the platform ensures members receive the same high-caliber, exceptional club brand experience every time."
Instructor Broadcast mode enables any instructor using the new feature on the FitnessOnDemnand platform to connect with a diverse audience of remote users for live, virtual fitness classes. Broadcast events can be pre-scheduled and shared through club websites and social channels, allowing participants to RSVP and book attendance instantaneously. Once instructors go live, class participants can click on a class listing in the Fitness OnDemand app to instantly join and stream the class or join a one that is starting soon. Classes are available on iOS and Android apps as well as web browser and performance is automatically logged in participants' personal workout histories with an ability for members to rate every session. An additional instructor one-on-one mode also lets personal trainers and class instructors connect with individual members and provide live, highly personalized sessions tailored to member needs, interests and fitness levels.
Live Streaming from FitnessOnDemand also gives clubs and every other fitness facility operator the flexibility to plan for any eventuality in the evolving club landscape whether that means unexpected club closures or evolving member interests in mobile workout options.
