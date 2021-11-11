NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fitnonce, Inc. (https://fitnonce.io) has developed a fit technology solution for apparel retailers and fashion brands to enhance the shopping experience for their customers. Fitnonce's size recommendation platform uses computer vision technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to accurately match apparel shoppers with their correct sizes.
Now, Kimera Designs has partnered with Fitnonce to provide its technology to the customers of the niche designer brand.
"We are pleased and excited to be adding value to the shopping experience with Kimera Designs," said Sherwin Brandford, founder and CEO of Fitnonce. "At the same time, our platform will help the brand increase conversion rates to enhance its focus on sustainability, while improving its bottom line."
Fitnonce's size recommendation tool shows shoppers not only their correct size, but also assesses the overall fit quality based on body shape, checks for fit anomalies, and provides a virtual "fitting room" that allows shoppers to see how the apparel fit may change if a larger or smaller size is chosen.
"We look forward to delivering this innovative technology from Fitnonce to our shoppers," said Yvonne Chu, founder of Kimera Designs. "With this fit technology, we will be able to provide style-specific size recommendations as well as the unique value that it brings to our significant made-to-order apparel customers. It's an intriguing prospect."
