SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five Diamond Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Five Diamond Realty, a firm that has represented hundreds of satisfied clients since opening its doors in 2009, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Five Diamond Realty was founded by Arsalon Badri, a top-rated agent and broker associate who has sold hundreds of homes in the Sacramento area since earning his license in 2003. Despite opening Five Diamond Realty during the peak of the Great Recession, Badri's company has prevailed — a testament to his tenacity and industry savvy. A University of California, Berkeley graduate in business and a former top financial advisor at Morgan Stanley, Badri can also clarify tax questions and exemptions for his clients. Five Diamond Realty, his latest venture, serves buyers and sellers throughout Greater Sacramento.
Partnering with Side will ensure Five Diamond Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Five Diamond Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Five Diamond Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"We've partnered with Side to streamline our services for our valued clients," said Badri. "Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support empowers us to focus on what matters most — offering our clients the local expertise and market knowledge they need to achieve their real estate goals."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Five Diamond Realty
At Five Diamond Realty, the difference is evident. Founded in 2009, the company shines with its tech capabilities, market expertise, and stellar customer service. Its team of professional agents stresses communication and addresses every question and concern with utmost importance, duly noting clients' preferences along the way. At Five Diamond Realty, buyers and sellers feel cared for and supported as they achieve the results of their dreams. To learn more, visit http://www.fivediamondrealty.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
