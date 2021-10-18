BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FiVerity, a leading provider of cyber fraud defense, today announced the third entry in its Cyber Fraud Intelligence Webinar Series, entitled "Sharing Intel to Combat Cyber Fraud." The webinar will feature a discussion with representatives from PwC and Visa about the important role collaboration and information sharing plays in defending against cyber fraud.
Although financial institutions have long expressed interest in collaborating with one another in order to combat fraud, concerns around compliance, competition and logistics have stalled even basic information sharing. Airing live on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 1:00 pm EDT, this webinar explores challenges to collaboration, potential solutions based on advanced technology, and the dire need for information sharing in the face of increased cyber fraud threats.
Speakers include: Frank Badalamenti, Principal - Cybersecurity, Privacy & Forensics, Financial Crimes Unit, PwC; and Dustin White, Global Head of Risk Analytics & Platforms, Visa; with Doug Levin, Executive Chairman of FiVerity, Startup Advisor & Investor, as moderator.
What: Cyber Fraud Intelligence Webinar Series: "Sharing Intel to Combat Cyber Fraud"
When: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 1:00 pm EDT
Where: To register for the event, please click on the following link: https://www.fiverity.com/webinar-intel-sharing
The webinar promises to cover:
- Existing practices for sharing information
- Challenges including regulatory requirements, reputational and competitive concerns
- Cyber fraud threats that make collaboration more crucial than ever
- Obstacles that have made regulatory changes meant to encourage sharing difficult to implement
- Technological solutions to facilitate the sharing of fraudster profiles while protecting consumer data
This is the third webinar in FiVerity's Cyber Fraud Intelligence Webinar Series. Previous sessions include: "FinCEN's Cybercrime Priorities in a Post-Covid World" and "Defining the Synthetic Identity Fraud Threat." Follow the links for on-demand versions of each. The third webinar in the series will be available on-demand as well in the days following the live event.
About FiVerity
FiVerity provides financial institutions with cyber fraud defense to combat a dangerous and growing threat - the convergence of fraud-related theft with sophisticated cyber-attacks like synthetic identity fraud (SIF). To identify these evolving threats, FiVerity employs machine learning that scales the expertise of each institution's fraud analysts. FiVerity's Cyber Fraud Network further strengthens each user's defense by responding to fraudulent activity detected throughout the company's partnerships with banks, credit unions, regulators and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit http://www.fiverity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
