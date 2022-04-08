Westeen offers clients a variety of writing services, including copy for websites, press releases, blogs, email campaigns and more
WEST FORK, Ark., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Back in the summer of 2018, Dr. Kelly Westeen was sitting on her couch thinking about how she might be able to utilize her passion and skills for writing in new ways. And, she thought, if there were a way to monetize that passion and skill, even better.
Her online research led her to Fiverr, one of the world's largest freelance marketplaces. Now, nearly four years later, Westeen has found incredible success on the platform, becoming a Fiverr Pro, the platform's highest seller designation, as well as making six figures and surpassing 1,000 5-star reviews from satisfied clients, a testament to the high-quality work she delivers.
Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Westeen's rise to success is that she has built her business in part-time hours while maintaining a busy full-time career at a university. For nearly four years, Westeen has devoted 10-15 hours a week to serving clients both on and off Fiverr, with the platform still accounting for the majority of her business. She went from making around $1,000 her first full month in business on Fiverr to now topping five figures each month.
For Westeen, her growth was intentionally slow and steady. Working a full-time job in addition to her work on Fiverr has meant that she has had to be strategic about her schedule and how many freelancing jobs she takes on each week. From 2018 until 2021, she was, on average, seeing about $2,500 per month coming in from her freelancing efforts. But on the heels of the pandemic and wanting to know if she could take her business to a place that would surpass her full-time career's income, Westeen put a renewed focus on her business, services, and pricing structures. This focus led her to earn the coveted Top Rated Seller and Fiverr Pro designations--and impressive gains in her income.
"This has been an incredible ride and has led me to a place where I'm now making over double the income of my full-time career in less than 15 hours per week--something I never expected was possible," said Westeen. "My success on Fiverr is helping me now expand my business in new and exciting ways with the mission of helping more clients achieve their business goals through compelling, creative copy."
Westeen is currently a one-writer operation handling all orders that come in herself. She is now looking to expand her presence off-platform with the recent establishment of her agency Éclat Creative and its forthcoming website. Westeen plans to add additional freelancers to her agency in time to help more clients achieve their business goals through sales- and story-driven copy that compels their audiences to action.
Westeen has always had an interest in writing. From a young age, she enjoyed reading and writing and often said she wanted to be a writer when she grew up. She reflects on how many adults in her life laughed about that and would say, "you'll never make any money doing that," and "what are you going to do with degrees in English?" after she declared English as her major in college. She eventually went on to complete a BA, MA, and Ph.D. in English and has worked for nearly 20 years in higher education. But she never let go of that passion for writing, and stumbling across Fiverr in 2018 allowed her to use that passion and her skills in exciting new ways.
"One hour, I might be working on a press release for a crypto project, and the next, an email sequence for a new haircare line," said Westeen. "As someone who is naturally curious and loves to learn, being able to help clients across a wide range of industries is exciting. I learn so much and have a lot of fun doing it. I also have an immense sense of pride in being able to help my clients achieve their business goals."
