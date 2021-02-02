NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FJA, a leading provider of software for the group insurance, health insurance, and property and casualty industries announced today the general availability of its decision support (DSS) application featuring "Harvey," an interactive and engaging cartoon host who guides users through their many insurance options and communicates in easy-to-understand style – streamlining the insurance purchasing process.
Leveraging cognitive science and decision support tools, FJA's DSS application (formerly Navera, which was acquired by FJA in May 2020) was designed to improve both the direct-to-consumer experience and employee engagement during benefits enrollment at the worksite. FJA's unique approach utilizes storytelling, spatial relations and decision tools to more efficiently and effectively inform users of the value and relevance of insurance products for them.
"We are pleased to now offer the general availability of our DSS application, featuring Harvey," said Kevin Dunn, Vice President of Group for FJA and former CEO/Founder of Navera. "As insurance companies look to find new ways to engage their customers, interactive decision-support tools, like Harvey, can be a simple and effective way to connect with customers and eliminate the anxiety associated with the difficult topics insurance products are designed to cover. As a matter of fact, insurance companies have seen significant improvement to consumer engagement as measured by participation rates up to four times greater where this DSS platform was installed."
Since 1980, FJA has been a pioneer in automating insurance and healthcare processes and now is the only platform to provide a complete end-to-end solution. All of FJA's applications are modular and can be sold bundled or separately. What differentiates FJA's Decision Support application is its ability to easily integrate into any third-party enrollment system facilitating a seamless customer experience and a best-in-breed systems architecture.
Features of FJA DSS Application include:
- Cognitive Science behind the approach
- Personalization Engine driven from user profile
- Decision Support driven by multiple inputs
- Personalized Portfolio Management
- Multi-tenant, ease of deployment, highly configurable
- Content authoring tools
- Calculator builders
- Web services for third-party integration
"While FJA is known for its back-end applications such as Underwriting (which includes Evidence of Insurability automation), Pricing and Case Install, this new offering rounds out our solution set by integrating our back-end with a world-class, consumer-friendly, front-end user experience. This will allow carriers to underwrite, price and bind coverage on-line and in real-time, fulfilling our vision of automating the entire insurance purchasing process," said Joe Wilds, Chief Solutions Officer for FJA.
About FJA-US, Inc.
FJA-US Inc., as a subsidiary of msg life ag, has been future-proofing insurance for 40 years. It's important for carriers to maintain accuracy and consistency across their enterprise. FJA's Unified Product Platform (UPP) enables insurers to underwrite opportunities and build and distribute plans. UPP empowers carriers to create new, modify existing, and retire obsolete products and services to consistently meet market demand.
