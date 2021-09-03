NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the flat panel display equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.28 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Applied Materials Inc., Canon Inc., Hitachi Ltd., JTEKT Corp., KLA Corp., Manz AG, Nikon Corp., Soonhan Co. Ltd., Tokyo Electron Ltd., and ULVAC Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Production capacity expansion has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, risks associated with changes in the display industry will hamper market growth.
Flat Panel Display Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Flat Panel Display Equipment Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- A-Si
- LTPS
- End-user
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Other End-users
- Type
- LCD
- AMOLED
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Flat Panel Display Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our flat panel display equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Flat Panel Display Equipment Market size
- Flat Panel Display Equipment Market trends
- Flat Panel Display Equipment Market industry analysis
This study identifies burgeoning collaborations among end-users as one of the prime reasons driving the flat panel display equipment market growth during the next few years.
Flat Panel Display Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Flat Panel Display Equipment Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Flat Panel Display Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Flat Panel Display Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist flat panel display equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the flat panel display equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the flat panel display equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flat panel display equipment market vendors
