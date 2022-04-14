ShipBob merchants can now seamlessly plug into FlavorCloud's cross-border carrier network and algorithm to grow their international sales
SEATTLE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlavorCloud, the leading headless international logistics software service, announces a new partnership with ShipBob, the leading global omnifulfillment platform with over 30 fulfillment centers across North America, UK, Europe, and Australia. ShipBob is fully integrated with the FlavorCloud platform and its cross-border services, allowing its customers to experience a seamless and loyalty-building international shipping and returns experience, regardless of product type, shipment origin/destination, or desired service level.
The partnership allows ShipBob customers to ship orders guaranteed Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) to 200+ countries by collecting duties and taxes at checkout, all without leaving the checkout cart. FlavorCloud provides best-in-class shipping services, collection of duty and tax, trade compliance and automated customs filing and clearance for their customers—a first for ShipBob customers. Shipping DDP opens ShipBob customers up to a new world of premium international parcel shipping services, often a prerequisite for an increasing number of customers worldwide.
"By partnering with FlavorCloud, we're able to automate calculations of cross-border duties and taxes at the cart level and tap into their algorithm for the best rates and DDP options for international shipping," said Raji Bedi, CPO at ShipBob. "We're excited to add this innovative offering to our customers for the international fulfillment process, while giving shoppers what they want — transparency at checkout, quick delivery times, and no surprises when they receive their orders."
As this new solution is rolled out, ShipBob customers can use FlavorCloud's DDP solution for shipments originating from either their own facility (as part of ShipBob's Merchant Plus program) or at ShipBob facilities worldwide. The FlavorCloud platform is fully integrated with ShipBob, allowing for easy enablement of the service within 24 hours. FlavorCloud is platform agnostic with the ability to support sellers on Shopify, BigCommerce, and any other platform/custom cart via the FlavorCloud APIs.
ShipBob merchants shipping internationally with FlavorCloud can expect to experience a significant decrease in lost/damaged packages, a healthy uptick in international conversion rates, and increased brand loyalty thanks to the white glove offering of shipping DDP.
"For months, customers were begging us to ship to their country. We tried using DDU shipping from the US to Canada and realized what a pain it was from a customer experience and customer service standpoint," said Paul Jackson, Co-Founder of Animalhouse Fitness. "We implemented ShipBob's DDP shipping solution via FlavorCloud to open up international shipping from the US before expanding into global fulfillment centers. We have seen a drastic drop in cross-border inquiries and a lift in revenue of almost 25%!"
"ShipBob is an incredibly exciting partner for FlavorCloud. We've been admiring their logistics platform and best-in-class fulfillment solution for some time," said Mike Sanchez, Chief Revenue Officer at FlavorCloud. "We are honored to provide ShipBob customers with the opportunity to go global, drive growth and create seamless end-customer experiences."
FlavorCloud is revolutionizing cross-border logistics by helping customers expand international sales for their businesses. The Seattle-based startup has experienced 3X revenue growth and 4x customer growth in the last year and expects a 5X increase in two years.
About FlavorCloud
FlavorCloud is an end-to-end cross-border logistics platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, ecommerce retailers, and marketplaces. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, FlavorCloud makes international shipping and returns easy, affordable, and friction-free, enabling retailers and brands to go global to any part of the world. FlavorCloud's algorithm and technology auto-optimize the best price and route through the most extensive global carrier network and automates the complex world of international trade and regulations. For more information, please visit https://flavorcloud.com/.
About ShipBob
ShipBob is the leading global omnifulfillment platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to access best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels, and enables them to manage products, inventory, orders and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively.
Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Today, the company has raised $330.5 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 30 fulfillment centers across five countries, including the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.
